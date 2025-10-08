Tesla launches new entry-level Model Y: Everything we know so far

Close-up of Tesla Motors logo against a bright blue sky in Pleasanton, California, July 23, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Tesla unveiled a fresh addition to its lineup, introducing a new entry-level version of the Model Y. Known as a "stripped-down Model Y" by industry insiders, this new model is expected to offer a more affordable choice for buyers while retaining the key traits of the beloved electric SUV.

Tesla is also preparing to roll out one of the most anticipated vehicles as the company edges closer to fulfilling its pledges of affordable vehicles. Although the first half of 2025 has been spent without new affordable models being announced, Tesla announced in June that it had finished the initial production of its newest model, indicating that it will launch it later this year.

The official unveiling had occurred on Tuesday, October 7, with the two teaser images published over the last two days. There is early evidence that the announcement will represent a new entry-level variant of the Model Y and not a completely new model.

Tesla confirms cheaper Model Y after $25K EV plans are scrapped

Tesla has set off a lot of speculation about its next cars with news and clear words from the CEO, Elon Musk. He has a big part in keeping the talk going and making it grow. At the 2020 Battery Day event, Musk made a promise for a less pricey Tesla. He said he would bring out a $25,000 electric car, and the company is happy about this plan.

However, designs based on this model were eventually abandoned in favor of reduced cost and simpler versions of the already existing Model 3 and Model Y. Although reportedly, the original EV costing $25,000 was cancelled, Musk still brushed off the claims, leaving many people uncertain about the way Tesla is headed.

Earlier this year, he confirmed that the first of these 'affordable models' would actually be a pared-down Model Y, with cost-saving measures both internally and externally, involving simple materials, less technology, and fewer features, and without a rear-wheel-drive arrangement and a smaller battery pack, which would be expected to have a range of 250-300 miles.

