All about the 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' singers' dazzling live debut of 'Golden' on 'The Tonight Show'

Huntr/x made their first late-night show spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last Tuesday. They rocked the stage with Golden, their big hit from Netflix's film, KPop Demon Hunters. The artists - EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami- voice the film's stars Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), bringing the film's dynamic K-pop stars to life.

Since its release on June 20, the film has hit Netflix's top spot, beating Red Notice with a big 236 million views by the end of August. KPop Demon Hunters, brought to life by Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, shows a K-pop supergroup dealing with fame and a hidden job: they hunt demons.

KPop Demon Hunters cast celebrates platinum soundtrack and record-breaking Golden on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Recently, the KPop Demon Hunters cast performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, they celebrated the soundtrack hitting platinum and the album topping the Billboard 200 for the second non-consecutive week with 102,000 equivalent album units and more than 117 million on-demand streams.

Leading the way, the song Golden made a mark in September by staying at the top of the Hot 100 for five weeks in a row. It set a record as the longest No. 1 hit by an animated act, according to Variety.

This momentum stretched on to the next day-when on Saturday Night Live, on Oct. 4, Huntr/x sang a shortened version of Golden with musical guest and host Bad Bunny, who played an over-the-top fan. This highlights the colossal cultural reach of the soundtrack as well as the increased popularity of the franchise.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"hunter/x didn't perform. they ascended," a user commented.

"Epic. Best bridge yet," another user commented.

"Man this is so cool to see them blow up like this. Filling the impossible shoes they made in the movie to now. The sequel is going to take the world by storm," a netizen expressed.

"This makes me so happy OMG!! It sounds even better live!! All their voices are so beautiful," another netizen commented.

"even irl they look like a perfect girl group," another user commented.

"they've gone beyond golden the honmoon is PLATINUM <3 #huntrix," a user wrote.

