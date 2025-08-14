Netflix confirms K-Pop Demon Hunters will get a theatrical release alongside streaming debut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: (L-R) Moderator Laura Sirikul with Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo speak during the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix has officially announced an important update about its animated movie K-Pop Demon Hunters. The film will now be shown in movie theaters as well as on Netflix. This is different from what Netflix usually does, since most of its movies go straight to the streaming platform without playing in cinemas.

The change in plan comes after more people started showing interest in the film and its mix of action, music, and K-pop themes. Now, fans will be able to enjoy the movie both at home and in theaters when it comes out in 2025.

The movie will be available in theaters before arriving on Netflix

Netflix has announced that K-Pop Demon Hunters will first be shown in movie theaters before it becomes available on the streaming platform. This theater release gives the animated film a chance to be seen by more people and lets fans enjoy it on a big screen with full sound and clear visuals.

The film will play in selected theaters in the U.S. and in some other countries. After its time in theaters, the movie will be added to Netflix for streaming. Netflix has not shared the exact streaming release date yet, but it is likely to follow soon after the movie finishes its run in cinemas.

This kind of release is not unusual in the movie industry, but Netflix does not do it often. The company mostly puts out movies directly on its platform. However, when there is strong fan interest or a special reason - like with K-Pop Demon Hunters - Netflix sometimes chooses to release the film in both theaters and online.

K-Pop Demon Hunters mixes action, music, and friendship in a new animated world

K-Pop Demon Hunters tells the story of a group of young women who are K-pop performers during the day and fight demons at night. They use music, teamwork, and special powers to protect the world. The film combines colorful animation, action scenes, and new songs made especially for the movie.

The voice actors include popular names from both K-pop and animated shows, although the full list of cast members is still being revealed. The film also has original songs, which will be released along with the movie. These songs are expected to be an important part of the story and may help the movie connect more with fans.

The team that made the film shared that they took ideas from both anime and K-pop themes. The animation uses bright colors and detailed movement, while the overall tone mixes fun moments with action scenes throughout the movie.

After Netflix shared the news, many people went online to talk about it. Some said they were excited to watch the movie in theaters, while others were glad they would also be able to see it at home after the theater release.

Music is also an important part of the movie’s release. Along with the film, viewers can expect music videos, song releases, and extra content that shows how the characters and voices were created.

K-Pop Demon Hunters brings together fantasy and pop culture in one animated story. It is expected to be one of the most popular animated films of 2025. Whether someone watches it in a theater or on Netflix at home, the movie gives a new kind of experience that mixes music, action, and animation.