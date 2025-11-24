“Miami got to your head”: Loren calls out Georgi in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell-All Part 3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 3 cast members shared their opinions on Darcey and Georgi’s relationship and whether Georgi is unfaithful to his wife. Jovi claimed that he has been with Georgi in Miami and feels like Georgi just wants to make Darcey jealous.

As all the fellow cast members talked about Georgi’s behavior in Miami, Loren was quick to point out and say,

“Georgi, I think Miami got to your head.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 3: Georgi defends his behavior in Miami

As Darcey alleged that Georgi was too flirty with women around, Georgi quickly defended his actions, as he said,

“In Miami, so many girls. Sometimes they come and talk to you. You don’t wanna be rude to them. I talk with beautiful women, oh she jealous obviously. So when I go to events, what should I do? Stand in a corner and talk to myself?”

Darcey pointed out that Georgi was being overtly friendly with the women, she said,

"You’re like touchy-feely, like weird mannerisms. Some girl messaged him, oh hey is the steam room open at the spa. Why wouldn’t she call the spa, why she has to DM message him that."

Andrei was quick enough to intervene and tell Georgi,

“That’s exactly, she wants respect dude. You cannot do that in front of your wife.”

The host then asked Darcey whether she thinks “this could be an exit strategy for Georgi”. Darcey replied,

“Right after the marriage, the dynamics of the relationship change. This relationship has been very convenient for him.”

Kara said that the fact that Georgi wants kids now looks very “timely”; however, Julia defended Georgi as she said that he could be changing minds, especially when “he has been around his family.” Earlier, the two had a heated argument on the show, as Darcey stormed off.

“I never say I want a kid right now! I’m saying this keeps [s] bothering me,” Georgi protested.

When asked why he waited until then to bring it up, he suggested that it kept “bothering me.

“You deserve happiness, but so do I,” Darcey said as she got up from the bar. “I can't give you what you really, really want, because you know deep down inside what you really want. You don't want to admit it," he said.

Georgi opens up about having kids, putting Darcey in a dilemma

Tell-All show host asked Georgi what made him change his mind and why he wants kids at this point, to which he replied:

“If you don’t want a child, you gonna start thinking about a child. Maybe one day I will regret I don’t know especially when I know I love Darcey and I wanna be with her.”

Darcey also opened up about her side of the story as she said,

“I understand where he is coming from and obviously biologically I would love him to have his own. You knew going into this relationship with me this wasn’t gonna happen. You were always very adamant I don’t want kids I wanna travel, I wanna make money, I wanna be a billionaire I wanna be a power couple. I rather walk away and live the rest of my life for me."

