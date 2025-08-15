"ARE U B**CHES DUMB?!": Huntr X singer from K-pop demon hunters responds to viral tweet about AI in music industry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: (L-R) Ken Jeong and Arden Cho attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The voice behind the lead singer in K-Pop Demon Hunters recently spoke out on social media. The singer, who performs as part of the fictional group Huntr X in the animated movie, replied to a viral tweet that suggested the group’s growing success was because of AI-generated music.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is an animated film where the main characters are K-pop idols by day and demon hunters by night. One of the fictional bands in the movie, Huntr X, has become very popular online—especially for their song “D4NGER LUV.” When a tweet went viral asking if AI was behind the music, the voice behind the lead singer decided to respond directly.​

The tweet claimed AI was replacing human artists in the K-pop world

EJAE, AUDREY NUNA AND I ARE NOT AI — ARE U BITCHES DUMB?! — REI AMI (@reiamimami) August 13, 2025

A post on X (which used to be called Twitter) brought up the topic of AI and music again. The user asked if Huntr X’s songs were sung by AI, and said that AI music might replace real singers in the future. This started a lot of talk online. Some people agreed with the idea, while others supported the real artists who worked on the project.

Many people were unsure if the voices behind Huntr X were real or made by a computer. This confusion led to more conversations about how much technology is used in music today, especially when it comes to animated or virtual groups. The post got thousands of views and comments, and once again, people were talking about AI’s place in the music world.

Singer behind Huntr X breaks silence and sets the record straight

Rei Ami, the singing voice of Zoey in Huntr X, responded to a viral tweet claiming the vocals sounded like AI. In a post that quickly spread online, they wrote: “RARE U B**CHES DUMB?!” The message was loud and clear. Many fans saw it as proof that a real person is behind the voice of Huntr X and not a computer or AI.

The singer’s response was meant to stop the idea that the group’s music was made without real artists. After the first post, they shared more tweets to explain that real singers, musicians, and producers helped create the songs for the movie. They said that just because the group is animated, it doesn’t mean the people behind it aren’t real.

A lot of K-Pop Demon Hunters fans supported the singer online. They thanked them for speaking up and reminded others that making music takes real work—even for animated films. The people behind the movie have also said in interviews that the songs were original and made by skilled songwriters and voice actors

​

What this means for music, animation, and future debates

People have been talking about AI in music for some time, but the Huntr X example shows how fast misunderstandings can happen. Animated bands or virtual singers are not a new thing. Groups like Gorillaz and Hatsune Miku have been popular for years. But now that AI technology is improving, it’s getting harder for people to tell what is created by real artists and what is made by computers.

K-Pop Demon Hunters shows that most of the music we hear is still made by real people, even if the singers on screen are animated. People may keep talking about AI in music, but right now, the voices behind Huntr X have clearly said that real humans made the songs.

Whether it’s in animated films or live shows, human talent still plays a big role in making music. For fans of K-Pop Demon Hunters, the music is still one of the most exciting and important parts of the movie.