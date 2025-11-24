"I'm not apologizing" – Baddies USA star Summer stands firm as she explains the root of her issue with Tesehki in front of the other girls

Summer of Baddia USA: Chapter 1 (Image via Instagram/@https://www.instagram.com/summernoneother)

In the first episode of Baddies USA: Chapter 1, Summer addressed her conflict with fellow cast member Tesehki in front of the other girls, providing a clear explanation of her stance. When asked about the situation, Summer stated,

"B*tch, I don't mind. do because I'm not backing out of no b*tch I'm gonna stand on that, and I'm not apologizing."

She detailed the origin of her disagreement, citing a video that showed her cussing around children, which Tesehki and her sister then discussed.

Summer clarified that the issue involved comments about her behavior and her response to allegations, emphasizing that no apology would be given.

Baddies USA star Summer explains her stance on the dispute with Tesehki

The source of the conflict

Summer described the events that led to the tension with Tesehki, highlighting a specific incident involving her conduct. She explained that Tesehki's sister raised an issue about a video showing Summer cussing around kids, noting that Tesehki reacted by turning her face up and that fans questioned her reaction, indicating concern about Summer "cussing around kids."

Summer continued to clarify her position, stating,

"Around that time, her sister made allegations about her that I repeated and said, b*tch, don't speak on me talking about what I'm doing around kids and what you did, what you did. Let's clock it."

She made it clear that she did not intend to apologize for the situation.

Big Lex and Suki also participated in the conversation. Big Lex asked Summer about her reaction to the casting of Tesehki and Chrisean, to which Summer responded that the situation needed to be addressed openly.

Suki questioned whether Summer was ready to handle a confrontation, prompting Summer to confirm her readiness, reiterating that she's "not apologizing."

Reactions from the cast

Other cast members, including Suki and Badd Dolly, provided commentary on the situation. Suki offered advice, stating,

"Mind your business, that's not your business. And you know you can't beat that girl. Why is you even, you know, respectfully back back get the f**k about that? Because that's not your business, for real, for real."

Summer indicated that she expected the issue to be resolved between Tesehki and her sister, emphasizing that the matter had been "squashed" and that others should mind their own business.

Badd Dolly described her own relationship with Tesehki, explaining,

"Me and TESEHKI don't have an issue. I feel like we did what we had to do. We did what we had to do, or whatever like that."

Suki asked for clarification about Badd Dolly's interaction, prompting a confirmation from Badd Dolly that she had been involved in the confrontation, stating that she "hung in there" with Tesehki and still "got it on 32."

Summer’s stance on future interaction

Summer’s statements emphasized that she intended to maintain her position and address issues directly as they arose. When asked how she would handle a future encounter, she said,

"Oh, however it presents itsel,f I don't care what."

She confirmed that she would stand her ground and would not apologize for the incident or her actions.

Throughout the episode, Summer consistently maintained her viewpoint, reiterating that the disagreement originated from the video incident and related comments made by Tesehki and her sister.

Her statements, along with the reactions of Suki, Big Lex, and Badd Dolly, provide context for the conflict while demonstrating the positions of the involved parties.

