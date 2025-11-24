Wildcat: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Kate Beckinsale in 'Wildcat'

Wildcat is all set for its theatrical release on November 25, 2025. This action thriller is directed by James Nunn, known for his action films such as One Shot, Marine 6, and Tower Block.

Wildcat is based on the life of a CIA operative who gets trapped during an undercover mission. This movie stars Kate Beckinsale in the lead role alongside Lewis Tan, Matt Willis, Alice Krige, Rasmus Hardiker, Tom Bennett, Bailey Patrick and others.

In a statement to Deadline, Aura Entertainment CEO Marc Goldberg said,

“Wildcat pushes the boundaries of what action can be. Led by the incredible Kate Beckinsale, the film is packed with high-octane sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.”

In the film, Kate Beckinsale plays a former black-ops agent who is compelled to return to duty after a mission goes deadly. To free their former commander's eight-year-old daughter, who has been abducted, they must race against a strict 12-hour deadline, pay a large ransom, and negotiate dangerous streets amid a citywide riot.

Wildcat: Release Date and Where to Watch

Wildcat will be released in theatres on November 25, 2025. After its theatrical release, the film is all set to release on VOD and digital platforms. But at this moment, the OTT partner is not yet confirmed.

Wildcat: Complete cast

It stars Kate Beckinsale in the lead role, who is well known for Pearl Harbour, Serendipity and has also won many awards for her mind-blowing performance in Love & Friendship (2016).

The other cast members include Alice Krige, Roxy Striar, Matt Willis, Bailey Patrick, Jordan Duvigneau, Tom Bennett, Rasmus Hardiker, Edmund Kingsley, and Martin Razpopov.

Other supporting actors include Poppy Snow as Victoria, David Wade as Security Guard 2, Tom Leigh as David, Miroslav Marinov as a henchman, and Bern Collaço as a BDSM clubgoer. Further adding to the supporting cast are Isabelle Moxley as Charlotte, Teddy Holton-Frances as Young Edward, Samuel Harbrow as a traffic warden, Blaze-Axel Manion-Mabondzot as Shades, Zechariah Smith, John Booker as Officer Stuart, Atticus Collier as Caden, and Mark Rainsbury as Mahoney's goon.

Wildcat: What to expect

Audiences can expect an action-packed, gritty and suspenseful action thriller as Kate Beckinsale plays a feisty, action-packed role. Alongside, viewers will get the taste of James Nunn’s trademark fast-paced action and intense black ops battles.

The movie features Black Ops squad navigating protests, ransom demands, and a perilous rescue operation while battling personal past. Viewers can anticipate a strong emotional core as well.

Wildcat is set to release on November 25, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates!