"I don't have a lot of people around me": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Elizabeth Castravet cries over her fallout with Loren

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 returned with Part 3 of the Tell All on November 23, 2025. The segment featured Elizabeth having an emotional conversation with Loren over their fallout and the end of their friendship.

Fighting back tears, Elizabeth took accountability for hurting Loren and explained why their rift affected her so much.



“Andrei knows how much I cared about you, and he didn’t want to ruin that and tarnish that because it f**king happened with my own family. And I don’t have a lot of people around me, and we don’t keep people in our f**king circle. You’re the only one that was close to me, you’re the only one that f**king knew! It f**king hurts me. It really does,” she said.



The comment was a direct reference to Elizabeth’s broken relationship with her siblings. Over the years, TLC documented Elizabeth feuding with her family, especially her brother Charlie, who disapproved of her husband, Andrei.

The tension eventually led to Elizabeth not having cordial relationships with her siblings. The only person she admitted she was close to was her father, Chuck Potthast, who passed away in November 2025 after fighting brain cancer.

Elizabeth and Loren’s friendship ended after Elizabeth called out Loren’s husband, Alexei, for “body-shaming” his wife. However, Loren disagreed, accusing Elizabeth of twisting the narrative and hurting Alexei’s reputation.

In one episode of the series, Elizabeth called out Alexei, claiming Loren confided in her about his “body-shaming” comments over the years. Since it was something Loren was insecure about, Elizabeth stood up for her friend, prepared to defend her.

However, Loren did not appreciate the way Elizabeth handled the situation. She accused her of using a private confession to gaslight and twist the narrative.

The former friends continued to blame one another, ultimately breaking up their friendship. They unfollowed each other on social media and have since told media outlets that they were no longer friends.

However, Part 3 of the Tell All showed Elizabeth and Loren trying to make amends by hashing things out, but to no avail.

Elizabeth started by saying that she felt abandoned by Loren. She was still struggling to believe that Loren had accused her of speaking “maliciously” about their private conversations.

Loren defended herself, saying she never used the term “body-shaming” during their conversation, and it was the term, in particular, which she believed was “not a good word choice.”



“Okay, maybe that was a bad use of words,” Elizabeth admitted.



Although she took accountability for her words, she still wondered why Loren and Alexei denied the accusation completely.

Elizabeth added that she did not think Alexei needed to “amplify” his opinions on her body and weight.



“That’s not okay. And I’m coming to your defense as a woman, saying that’s not okay. So, how can you get mad at me for coming to your defense? You and I both know he didn’t speak to you in a very good light in those years you were going through your rough patch, and that’s okay to go through that,” she said.



The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star then broke down in tears recalling how everything caused a rift between them.

Although they tried to reconcile, things did not go as planned. Both agreed that they could no longer return to the phase they had been in.

Elizabeth and Loren agreed to be “civil” with one another for the rest of the Tell All and leave without further conflict.

Elizabeth admitted that she was sad; they could no longer rekindle their friendship, and hoped they could move on as adults.

Tensions have only heightened since the filming wrapped, as in one interview with Access Hollywood on November 5, 2025, Loren called Elizabeth “the epitome of a gaslighter.”

Stay tuned for more updates.