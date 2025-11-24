How did Morgan Geyser escape her group home in Madison? Facility had reportedly claimed it is "not equipped to manage her needs"

MADISON, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 17: Workers repair the home of 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow that was reported to have been damaged as police made entry yesterday on December 17, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. Rupnow is reported to have been the student who opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School yesterday, shooting multiple people and killing at least two before killing herself. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Slender Man stabbing attacker Morgan Geyser has been in the headlines lately after she escaped a group home in Wisconsin on Saturday. According to reports, she was detained a day later in Illinois. The Madison Police Department said that Geyser had cut off her monitoring device before fleeing.

The police department further said that they received reports about Morgan being detained in Posen on Sunday at 10:34 pm local time. WMTV reviewed documents that suggested that the group home had previously warned state officials, stating that they were "not equipped to manage her needs."

The group home reportedly told the officials that they did not have the monitoring facilities required, according to the terms of her conditional release. Reports suggest that it is unclear as to why the 23-year-old was still kept at the Wisconsin group home, despite the alleged concerns. No statements have been made about whether sufficient security measures were undertaken before she went missing.

According to CNN, Morgan Geyser gave a false identity to the cops in Posen during their first confrontation. Authorities further added,

"After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn't want to tell officers who she was because she had 'done something really bad' and suggested that officers could 'just Google' her name."

According to authorities, Morgan Geyser left the GPS monitoring device at the facility without anybody noticing

As per reports by IB Times, Morgan Geyser cut off the ankle monitoring device and then left it at the facility. According to authorities, the chain of events happened without any facility staff noticing it. Reports suggested that the device was later recovered from the facility.

However, they couldn't confirm as to how long Geyser remained unaccounted for before the alarm went off. Local law enforcement officials initially searched areas surrounding the group home before widening their search for the 23-year-old. Soon, state agencies were alerted of Morgan's disappearance, and the public was urged to contact authorities if they saw her.

According to reports by CBS News, along with Morgan, a 42-year-old individual also faced charges. The companion of Geyser was reportedly booked with obstructing identity after giving police a false name. Meanwhile, a major miscommunication has been reported that led to a delayed search for Morgan.

The Madison Police Department claimed that they were notified about her disappearance about 12 hours later, on Sunday. Prior to her being found, Morgan Geyser's lawyer, Tony Cotton, shared a video on social media urging her to give in. In the video, Cotton was heard addressing Geyser and said,

"We worked too hard to secure freedom for her to continue on this path."

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier lured Payton Leutner in Wisconsin and stabbed her about 19 times. Leutner sustained some severe injuries but survived the attack. Geyser and Weier later stated that they attacked Leutner while being inspired by Slender Man, a fictitious character.

In 2014, Leutner told ABC News that the trio were supposed to have a sleepover at Geyser's home for her birthday. The victim even added that at the time Geyser discussed Slender Man several times and that she found it "odd." Both Weier and Geyser were later placed in mental institutions and didn't get imprisonment sentences.