"Epitome of hypocrisy": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to Jasmine calling Florian a "sugar baby" and a "scammer"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 aired Part 3 of the Tell All on November 23, 2025.

In one segment of the episode, tension escalated between Jasmine and Florian when reunion host Shaun Robinson asked Jasmine for her take on Stacey and Florian’s relationship.

Jasmine criticized Florian’s role in his marriage to Stacey, saying:

“He criticizes everyone, and I can tell you he has been, for years, sucking everything out of her [Stacey]. He’s a sugar baby.”

The comment immediately struck a nerve with Florian, who lashed out at her, looking down on her complex relationship with Matt and Gino.

When Jasmine reiterated that Florian had been using Stacey ever since they got married, Florian called her out for having Matt’s child while claiming love to her ex, Gino.

Regardless, Jasmine continued:

“You are a scammer.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to X to share their thoughts on the heated confrontation.

While some found the argument to be amusing, many wondered how Jasmine made those accusations when she herself had been accused of living off of Gino’s money and scamming him with marriage fraud.

“Jasmine, the ACTUAL sugar baby calling Florian a sugar baby is the epitome of hypocrisy,” a netizen commented.

Many 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers were shocked to hear Jasmine accuse Florian of being a “sugar baby” and a “scammer.”

“Jasmine has no room to talk at all !!! She is definitely not wife material!! Actually she calls Florian a scammer takes one to no one,” a fan wrote.

“Well, ain't that the pot calling the kettle black. Jasmine calling Florian a scammer,” another one commented.

“Jasmine to Florian: you are a scam mare. She should not be talking about sugar babies unless they ran across each other on the same website,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the TLC show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Jasmine talking about Florian cheating like she ain’t cheat on her husband and got pregnant is diabolical,” a person wrote.

“Jasmine calling Florian a SUGAR BABY is hilarious considering that’s how she met Gino!!” another netizen commented.

“Jasmine is one to talk! She is the worse one of them all sucking money out of people! Send her back!! She needs to see her other kids!” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9: Jasmine believes Florian is not husband material

When host Shaun asked Jasmine to share her opinion of Stacey and Florian’s marriage, after Stacey revealed that their relationship was barely surviving, Jasmine said that she believed Stacey could have done ”so much better.”

According to Jasmine, Florian was not “husband material.” Florian immediately snapped back at her, asking her if she thought she was “wife material.”

Matters escalated when Jasmine called him a “sugar baby,” to which Florian replied:

“You have baby, and you tell, ‘I love you Gino,’ again. How are you f**king stupid and you disrespecting your man, first of all. Right now, again, say like, ‘Oh, I love Gino.’ What kind of f**king love, you f**king pregnant! What kind of f**king love, you love Gino? What kind of s**t is that love?”

Jasmine asked him not to self-project before claiming that he had never loved Stacey. She further stated that the day Stacey left him, she would go out and celebrate.

According to her, he was more at fault because he cheated on his wife, while she got into a relationship with Matt only after entering an open marriage with Gino.

She went on to claim that Florian played “double face,” which she did not. Ultimately, Shaun intervened and stopped the altercation.

Earlier in the series, when Jasmine revealed to Gino that she was pregnant with Matt’s child, he threatened her with deportation, demanding that she return approximately $75K that he had spent on her.

He further called her a scammer and accused her of using him to get a green card. Keeping that dynamic in mind, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans found Jasmine’s argument with Florian amusing.

Stay tuned for more updates.