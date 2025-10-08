“I am beyond disgusted”: Tectone slams Hasan Piker amid dog shock collar claims

Hasan Piker, aka HasanAbi, was accused of animal cruelty based on unverified claims using a shock collar on his dog (Image via Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

John Robert Robertson, better known by his online name Tectone, attacked Hasan Piker in a series of tweets.

Recently, HasanAbi faced animal cruelty accusations based on unverified claims that he used a shock collar on his dog, Kaya. After the allegations emerged on social media, Tectone called out the left-wing political commentator on X.

The Texan YouTuber used slurs to slam Hasan for allegedly using a shock collar and asserted that Twitch will not take action against him. In another tweet, Tectone blasted Piker again for using his pet as a prop during his livestream:

“I always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream. It’s because he’s been using a shock collar on a setting so high that his dog F***ING SCREAMS when he uses it. Using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly relatable and down to earth when in reality”

The streamer added:

“The dog isn’t sitting there of his own volition but stays there out of fear. I am beyond disgusted. F*** this man’s whole existence.”

Tectone continued to attack Hasan Piker on X after animal cruelty allegations emerged

"Always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream..using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly and relatable when in reality dog isn't sitting there on his own violation but out of…

John Robert Robertson opened a barrage of social media attacks against HasanAbi. He posted a clip from one of Piker’s livestreams and implied that the streamer used a tight collar on his pet, Kaya.

In the next X post, Tectone shared an old clip in which HasanAbi admits to owning a shock collar. In the video, Hasan clarified that the shock collar was his old roommate’s idea, but he wouldn’t use it on Fish, his previous pet.

In one of the tweets, the YouTuber accused Piker of violating California Penal Code section 597 by committing animal cruelty. Tectone wrote:

“Hasan broke the law on stream… again. California Penal Code section 597. Animal Abuse. Inappropriate use/abuse of a shock collar falls under this and many municipalities ban their use.”

Robertson added:

“He will not get banned. His audience will tell you why this is a good thing he did it. Hasan will tell you it’s out of context and continue to cry about why no one likes him.”

Tectone also attacked the political streamer by sharing a clip of his uncle, Cenk Uygur. In the short video, the creator of The Young Turks, who is also Hasan Piker’s uncle, was heard advocating for bestiality.

Tectone stated that he doesn’t hold HasanAbi accountable for Cenk’s remarks, but added:

“HOWEVER Hasan certainly feels like the crimes of his family should be used against him so, take that as you will”

Hasan Piker has refuted the unverified allegations

Hasan DENIES using a shock collar on his dog.

pic.twitter.com/P5QUE2oYrS

Hasan Piker, who has been involved in an online feud with Tectone, hasn’t directly responded to the streamer’s tweets. However, the influencer has refuted the allegations during his stream after he noticed something unusual in his online chat.

After a section of viewers started talking about the animal cruelty allegations during HasanAbi’s recent Twitch livestream, the influencer asked whether it was related to an LSF (r/LivestreamFail) video. A user replied:

“It started on D, then h 3, thrn l s f . it’s classic pipeline”

A clip from Hasan’s stream went viral, showing Kaya getting from her spot. After the streamer yelled at her to remain seated, the dog yelped. Many speculated that Piker used something to shock Kaya. After the allegations went viral, Hasan responded sarcastically:

“Yes, I am incredibly abusive to the best trained, best behaved, and most spoiled dog on the planet.”

When asked about the yelping, he stated:

“Yeah, she yelped beaver she f***ing clipped herself off on something when she was getting off the bed.”

For those unaware, Hasan Piker adopted Kaya in 2023. He shared about visiting dog shelters in March of that year in a vlog, but eventually found his future pet via Craigslist. In the subsequent weeks, he shared an update during a stream and said:

“I believe I found a puppy [...] I'm not gonna give any additional details at the time, but I'll just say she, not he, is going to be very large [...] You will never guess what breed this dog is.”

On April 22, 2023, Hasan Piker tweeted:

“officially a dog dad to a massive puppy ! see you tomorrow”

In the stream on April 23, HasanAbi introduced Kaya to his viewers and has continued to post about her on social media. The streamer was previously the owner of a pit bull dog named Fish before he adopted Kaya. Fish passed away in March 2020 due to cancer.