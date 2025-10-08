What are the charges against UFC fighter Raja Jackson following Syko Stu incident? Details explored

Raja Jackson Faces Felony Battery Charges (Image via Instagram / @rampagejr.da_clone)

Raja Jackson, son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, is facing formal charges following an incident that occurred during a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in California in August.

The LA County District Attorney's office has verified that Jackson will have to answer to one felony count of battery causing serious bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of battery, as per CBS News.

Raja Jackson is the son of a millionaire and almost beat a man to death in the wrestling ring. So much for 'socioeconomic factors'. This animal hasn't even been arrested. pic.twitter.com/UaUB4JSzSe — Way of the World (@wayotworld) August 28, 2025

Raja Jackson attacked Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event

The LA Times reports that the clash happened on August 23 at a live show in the Sun Valley Academy. Jackson attacked pro wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith when their onstage interaction got out of hand.

Video and eyewitness testimony of the livestreamed incident had Jackson banging the body of Smith on the mat and punching his head multiple times without him moving. The medical personnel attended to Smith at the scene and took him to the hospital. Later, doctors affirmed that he had been damaged on both jaws, cut up the upper lip, broken maxilla, and lost several teeth.

Smith was admitted to the ICU and discharged from the hospital at the end of August. In one of the social media posts, he said that he was home and was thanking the fans and colleagues who had supported him through the recovery process.

Legal consequences for Raja Jackson following the KnokX wrestling assault

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said prosecutors plan to add sentencing enhancements due to how severe Smith’s injuries are. These enhancements might increase Jackson’s possible prison time if convicted. California law sets a maximum sentence of five years in prison for felony battery causing serious injury, and the added enhancements could lengthen that sentence even more.

The incident, which was streamed live on Kick, grabbed a lot of attention online. The video showed several wrestlers and event staff stepping in to hold Jackson back and stop further harm.

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy responded with a statement, which said:

"Egregious act was reprehensible and should've never occurred," in a statement. "What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this, and we apologize to our patrons and fans."

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, a well-known name in mixed martial arts, spoke about his concerns with his son’s actions. He mentioned that the matter was under legal review and shared his hopes to see everyone involved find accountability and healing.

As the case progresses, Jackson’s arraignment and the court process will likely establish the specific guidelines for sentencing. The incident has started conversations about how to improve safety measures in live wrestling settings and where the line exists between acting and genuine aggression.