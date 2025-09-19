Why was Raja Jackson arrested? Charges explored as Rampage Jackson's son is taken into custody over Syko Stu assault

Raja Jackson has been arrested (Image via Instagram/@rampagejr.da_clone)

Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has been arrested. As per a report by TMZ, Jackson was arrested early in the morning on September 18 for raining brutal punches on another wrestler during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles last month.

Jackson’s bond has been set at $50,000, and the 25-year-old is being held on a felony charge, as per TMZ. Jackson’s arrest comes after he assaulted Stuart Smith, an indie wrestler known by the name of Syko Stu, on August 23. The attack came after Stu and Jackson had an off stage altercation at the event, which was being live streamed on Kick.

Later, Jackson climbed into the ring to confront Stu, and as per clips of the incident, threw him over his shoulder and knocked him to the floor. Jackson began punching Stu, who stopped responding to the assault. After Jackson punched Stu’s face multiple times, other wrestlers present at the venue pulled him off and had to hold him away.

Stu’s unresponsive state at the time prompted concerns about his health and well-being, and the wrestler and veteran was admitted to the hospital. He later communicated with his supporters and well-wishers through his partner, who shared that the assault led to a fracture in his face, injuries to his jaws and lips as well as the loss of his teeth, as per The Independent.

I’ve seen pro wrestling thorough out my whole life and this is one of worst things I’ve ever seen. I hope Raja Jackson gets life in prison and my thoughts got to Syko Stu. https://t.co/sq6KanR3l3 — Nemesis (@SenpaiNemesis__) August 24, 2025

After the assault, the LAPD began its investigation into Raja Jackson

As per another report by TMZ, the investigation into Raja Jackson’s assault on Syko Stu began on August 23. The police were summoned to the venue after the chilling assault, clips from which also went viral on the internet.

TMZ noted that a report had been prepared on the incident after the police visited the venue where Stu was brutally punched by Jackson. According to USA Today, other wrestlers present at the scene at the time also referred to the carnage. Douglas Malo, one of the wrestlers who attempted to hold Jackson back, spoke to the news outlet and said,

“He was choking on his own blood and teeth. Somebody reminded me there's kids there and then I was like 'oh my God.’”

The incident also prompted Jackson’s own father to condemn his son’s actions. He broke his silence on the incident during a live stream on his own channel, and wished that Stu could forgive him. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Rampage also said that he believes his son should be punished for his actions. He said,

“Raja, I think that he should do a little time, do a little community service. And got to anger management class, see some therapy.”

"I think that he should do a little time, do a little community service." @Rampage4Real believes his son needs jail time to reflect on his actions. pic.twitter.com/OHtpsWw2U4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2025

At the same time, Rampage maintained that people on social media who claim that Raja should be charged with “attempted murder” are wrong, as his son was not trying to kill Stu.

When the assault occurred at the end of August, Knokx Pro Wrestling also condemned Raja Jackson and his actions. However, the incident led to WWE ending all its partnerships with the Knokx Pro and unfollowing its social media pages. According to Sports Illustrated, the academy, which is co-owned by wrestler Rikishi, is facing an exodus with students associated with Knokx Pro leaving after the incident.