Did Rampage Jackson cut off Raja Jackson after he attacked Syko Stu? Former UFC legend calls for his son to be jailed

On Wednesday, September 3, Rampage Jackson appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he shared that he had cut off contact with his son, Raja Jackson, after he beat up pro wreslter Skyo Stu at a California event last month.

The UFC legend told Helwani:

"I don’t talk to Raja no more. I talked to him, I heard his story and I heard some stuff and then after I learned a whole lot of stuff about it."

In a clip shared on X by @FearedBuck, Ariel asks Jackson if he isn't worried about his son's well-being, adding that he would never cut his son off if he did that.

Rampage Jackson explains to Ariel Helwani why he cut off his son Raja Jackson after Raja attacked Psycho Stu pic.twitter.com/pP5WYUk2aH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 3, 2025

Answering Helwani about the reason behind not talking to Raja Jackson, Rampage said:

"It's because he dishonored my name... I know he's my f**king son, I'm not cutting him off forever, I just haven't talked to him. Listen, I talked to him after it happened, and he hid the fact that he did this sh*t, and he put my others kids in danger, based off what other people said."

Jackson went on to explain that while it was not a permanent decision, his son did deserve it after his behavior.

"I'm not saying I'm never gonna talk to him. I just can't talk to him right now. I need some time. I'm meeting with his attorneys and all this sh*t. But I'm very disappointed in Raja... He put a guy in the f**king hospital."

The UFC athlete also mentioned that his son's actions went against what he told him to do, adding that he had "no business in that ring." He went as far as to say that Raja deserved prison time for his action, saying:

"I think he should do a little time, do a little community service and go to anger management class, see some therapy."

For the unversed, the incident took place last month, on August 23, at the KnokXPro's KnokXperience event in California, where pro wrestler Syko Stu was one of the participants.

Raja Jackson was in the audience of the event, sitting ringside as Stu's match as he jumped into the ring midway, throwing multiple punches at him unless he was unconscious. Syko Stu is a military veteran originally named Stuart Smith.

Syko Stu was released from hospital this week

Rampage Jackson's appearance on Ariel Helwani's podcast comes days after Syko Stu was released from hospital. In an Instagram post uploaded on Sunday, August 31, Stu's wife, Contessa Patterson, shared an update of his health on his account.

Patterson wrote that he sustained a serious head injury after taking Raja Jackson's punches, further elaborating on his injuries:

"His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth."

She added that following his release from hospital, Syko Stu is in good spirits despite the long road to his recovery.

Earlier last week (on August 26), Syko Stu's official Instagram handle also announced an official GoFundMe page to collect funds for the wrestler's recovery and loss of income in the face of his unexpected injuries, with its goal set at $240K.