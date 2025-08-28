What happened to Rampage Jackson’s ex-wife? Wrestler claims son Raja hasn’t been the same since his mother’s reported murder

Rampage Jackson Opens Up on Son Raja’s Struggles (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, who once held the UFC light heavyweight title, talked about the hardships his oldest son, Raja Jackson, has gone through since his mother died. He shared this on a Kick livestream on Tuesday (August 26), where he tackled worries about his son's actions after a violent event at a recent wrestling show.

Jackson, who switched from mixed martial arts to pro wrestling and show business, recognized how his ex-partner's death continues to affect Raja. He said his son seems distant and shut off since this awful event.

"All I'm gonna say is that my son hasn't been the same since his mom got murdered," Jackson said. "He hasn't, and I know that. I've been trying to be there for him, make him laugh, cheer him up, everything, but I'm not a psychiatrist."

"I don't know what the fuck to do," he continued. "I know my kids. He hasn't been the same…with me. He's just been distant from me. He wanna be more of a man."

Raja’s mother’s life and death continue to cast a shadow on his story

Raja, born on March 15, 2001, in Memphis, Tennessee, is the oldest of Rampage’s five children. His mother, whose identity has not been disclosed in publicly available sources, was involved with Jackson during his college years.

Reports indicate that she battled substance addiction while pregnant, which led to her losing custody of Raja when he was little. After the court's decision, Rampage stepped up as Raja's main caregiver and brought him up along with his other children.

The details about how Raja's mother died are still not clear. Jackson called it a murder, but no public records or in-depth reports have come out to shed light on this. This lack of clarity has made Raja's family history and personal story even more complicated.

Raja grew up under Rampage's care, but he knew about his father's relationships with several women. Rampage has four other kids with three different women. His children include D'Angelo Jackson, Elijah Jackson, and Naname Jackson with his Japanese ex-wife, Yuki Jackson, who people often call "Mama-san." Also, Rampage reportedly welcomed his fifth child in 2023 with a younger partner, though their identities have not been made public.

LAPD investigates Raja’s violent encounter with Syko Stu

The discussion about Raja's personal issues follows a controversial event at the Knokx Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles on August 23. During the match, Raja knocked out Syko Stu with a slam and then kept hitting him even after Stu had passed out. This fight, which was shown live online, resulted in Raja getting kicked off the platform and made people worry about his mental and emotional health.

Witnesses later claimed that Stu had provoked Raja with an earlier strike involving a beer can, though the matter is still under investigation by the LAPD.

While Rampage Jackson has refrained from providing further details about Raja’s late mother, his acknowledgment of the emotional toll her death has taken sheds light on the personal challenges faced by his son.