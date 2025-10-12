Helena Moreno to lead New Orleans as newly elected Mayor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Councilmember Helena Moreno attends YouTube Music Leaders and Legends at Nya Studios on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for YouTube)

The councilwoman at-large, Helena Moreno, will be re-elected in the City Hall with an overwhelming majority in the Mayoral primary on Saturday, with 55 percent of the votes, which is sufficient to avoid a run-off. Her performance gives her a great mandate as she is about to assume office in January. Moreno stated that the initial triumph will enable her to build a solid team and concentrate on leading the city at a critical point, with special emphasis laid on creating a city budget that suits her needs.

Moreno announced to Verite News that her official duties will commence tomorrow morning. Her aim is to make a city budget aligned with her strategic vision.

Moreno, 48, won 55 percent of the votes, significantly beating her fellow Democrats, Louisiana State Sen. Royce Duplessis (22 percent) and Councilman Oliver Thomas (19 percent), and Republican Frank Janusa with only 2 percent. Through this win, Moreno is the first Hispanic victor in the history of New Orleans and only the second woman to serve the city.

Moreno was not forthcoming on who would be co-opted into her administration, and it was not apparent that faces she knew, and who were on her campaign staff, would be considered as being among others who would occupy important posts in her administration.

She did not answer directly when questioned whether popular Councilmember Joe Giarruso would form a part of her leadership team, but she said that she thought highly of him and commended his contribution to the city.

Moreno was born in Mexico and grew up in Houston before becoming a journalist and then getting into the field of politics in the Louisiana House of Representatives between 2010 and 2018. Her election represents a fresh start to the city as Cantrell enters his final term of office tainted by a federal indictment and continuing conflicts with the City Council.

