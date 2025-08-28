Syko Stu GoFundMe raises over $170K in 2 days following YouTubers MPMD Derek and Mr Beast donation

Syko Stu posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@sykostu)

The wrestling community and people online have come together for independent wrestler Syko Stu, who was injured, following an unscripted fight, at a KnokX Pro Academy event. Earlier this month, Stuart suffered injuries when Raja Jackson, the son of Quinton Rampage Jackson, attacked him in the ring when it was supposed to be a performance.

To help alleviate mounting medical costs and lost wages, Stu's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support Syko Stu's recovery journey. The fundraiser explains that the money will be used for uncovered medical bills, rehabilitation, and general recovery.

Stu is also a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as a coping mechanism for PTSD, making the incident extensive both physically and emotionally.

The GoFundMe has received tremendous support from fans, wrestlers, and influencers. Within 48 hours of creation, the campaign has now received over $170,000 of its $110,000 goal.

One of the largest contributions came from YouTube influencer MrBeast, who donated $10,000. The content creator, who has a history of several philanthropic efforts, now has the single largest contribution on the crowdfunding page.

Not too far behind in donations is Derek from More Plates More Dates (MPMD), a popular fitness and bodybuilding figure who made a $5,000 donation to the campaign.

Professional wrestlers have also donated, including AEW's Chris Jericho ($2,500), and Swerve Strickland ($1,000). Several other noted public figures, such as Finn Bálor, Nic Nemeth, and Jack Perry, have also donated $1,000.

A look into Syko Stu’s health update

Douglas Malo, the wrestler who jumped into action to stop the attack on Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith, told TMZ Sports that Stu is currently showing positive indications of recovery.

Malo said that as of Thursday, Smith is alert, talking, and remembers part of the day before the incident occurred. His injuries are serious, but he is not in life life-threatening condition. Smith seems to have sustained multiple facial injuries but is in a stable condition.

"[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He's talking a little bit. He's alert. He's still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that," Douglas Malo told TMZ.

This dude Douglas Malo (The Epic) is a saint, and clearly one of the enforcers around Knokx Pro. You can hear someone say “EPIC DO SOMETHING” right before he jumps in the ring to save Stu.



You can also see him in the corner throwing some punches at Raja. I’m proud of this guy. pic.twitter.com/uJLT4Dgbqj — C.O. (@FirstNameJ0hn) August 25, 2025

Witnesses have stated that Jackson slammed Stu into the ground and punched him about 20 times, rendering him unconscious and in critical condition. Stu was later taken to the hospital and put in intensive care.

Malo allegedly jumped in to stop the beating, putting himself in danger of being hurt. He claimed Raja Jackson tried to take him down during the chaos of the incident, and was pretty upset over what happened, saying Jackson's actions were reckless and over the top.

"I'm pissed for him that when I went to take him off and told him to calm down, he tried to double leg me. If he would have double legged me, he would have done the same thing to me that he did to Stu, you know?" He added.

In the meantime, Rampage Jackson publicly apologized for his son's actions, stating the assault was due to "bad judgment" and that he wished Stu a fast recovery. He also said Raja thought the altercation was part of the show, but also admitted that things got carried away.