Why is Netflix removing Netflix Original logo from all content on their platform? Explained

Netflix, the website that initiated the trend of OTT platforms, has been experimenting to improve the functionality of its website and app. Recently, fans have noticed that the “Netflix Original” logo (the red N) has been removed from the images of its shows and movies.

According to What’s on Netflix, it's a ‘’part of their DNA to test new things and A/B test variations,’’ for a better user experience. Netflix occasionally makes minor adjustments, but this unannounced change, removing the “Netflix Original” tag from its titles, was particularly noticeable.

Netflix has not commented on the change yet, but speculation is already swirling over the reason behind it. Previously, Netflix Originals featured the company’s signature red “N” logo in the top-left corner of their titles, distinguishing them from licensed content produced by other studios. Now, the red “N” has disappeared from all titles, including Netflix Originals, leaving viewers uncertain about which shows actually belong to Netflix.

Here are some possible reasons why Netflix removed its red 'N' badge from its Netflix Original titles

According to What’s on Netflix, they believe that initially Netflix had very few of its originals, but ‘’Netflix Originals now make up a large part of its library.’’ The license shows that once dominated, it has now been reversed, as Netflix’s library (about 63%) now consists of Originals, making it unnecessary to mark each show as theirs anymore.

Since the past decade, 4,755 original Netflix titles have been released in the US, giving them an upper hand over the licensed shows.

Second, it could be the designer's new way to highlight the artwork of shows and movies, making them stand out more instead of the red logo.

Third, it could be just their new experiment to make their design look cleaner and simpler.

However, this change is currently visible only on computers (in web browsers); the mobile app and TV app still display the Netflix badges. Netflix has not commented on the current change they made, and it's also unclear whether this change will remain permanent, or if it's temporary, or if it will be extended to other devices.

What do Netflix users have to say about this?

One user, @kathyfgibson, wrote on X,

‘’I don't like this. It's like walking into a grocery store with no brand names, and all the cans are just labeled 'soup.'"

Another user, @CricMerphy, wrote,

‘’What a weird thing to do, especially with Stranger Things returning soon, their biggest flex.’’

Confused between originals and licensed content, @Ramesh_Siva_S said,