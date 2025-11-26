"We truly rose together" – Physical: Asia’s Ogeday Girişken shares how the “Rise as One” motto shaped his experience with Team Turkey

Physical: Asia Team Turkey (Image via Instagram/@ogedaygirisken)

During his participation in Physical: Asia, Ogeday Girişken highlighted the impact of the team motto on his experience with Team Turkey. He wrote on Instagram on November 4, 2025:

"During my successful start with the motto 'Rise as One,' I gained an unforgettable experience alongside my teammates during Physical: Asia, and we truly rose together."

Girişken emphasized the collaborative nature of the competition and the importance of team coordination in advancing through the show’s multiple quests.

His post also included photographs of Team Turkey competing on the set, reflecting their participation in the series available on Netflix.

Ogeday Girişken reflects on Team Turkey’s journey and the “Rise as One” experience on Physical: Asia

Sharing the team experience on social media

Ogeday Girişken’s post on November 4, 2025, showcased images of Team Turkey on the show. He wrote,

"It was a great pleasure to be alongside such esteemed athletes from diverse cultures and countries, sharing the same fighting spirit."

The post also included a note encouraging viewers to watch the episodes, expressing hope that audiences "enjoy" the Physical: Asia episodes on Netflix, highlighting the team's collective efforts and shared experiences.

The post reinforced the team's motto, "Rise as One," as a guiding principle throughout the competition.

Team Turkey’s approach to collaboration and strategy was reflected in their social media communication, showing how the team worked together to complete challenges and support one another during each quest.

Turkey’s performance across the challenges

Team Turkey began their participation in Quest 1, the Territory Conquest challenge. This quest required eight teams to secure control over circular plots across three rounds using strength and coordination.

According to Physical: Asia results, Team Turkey won Quest 1, which gave them the advantage to choose matchups in Quest 2.

Members of the team included Anıl Berk Baki, Ogeday Girişken, Recep Kara, Yasemin Adar Yiğit, Ali Sofuoğlu, and Nefise Karatay.

In Quest 2, the Shipwreck Transportation Match, Team Turkey competed against Indonesia, moving 1,990 kilograms of cargo compared to Indonesia’s 1,480 kilograms.

The victory advanced them to Quest 3. The show introduced a Death Match in Quest 2.5 for losing teams, which Turkey did not participate in due to their prior win.

Physical: Asia on Netflix reported that the teams in this round were Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia, with the losing teams facing elimination.

Final quest and team exit

Quest 3 involved team representatives competing in individual challenges, including Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem Endurance, Hanging Endurance, and The Sack Toss. Turkey was placed in Group B alongside Mongolia and Japan.

Their performance included second-place finishes in Pillar Vaulting and Stone Totem Endurance, and a first-place finish for Mongolia in Hanging Endurance and The Sack Toss.

After the completion of Quest 3, the final results led to the elimination of Team Turkey, which included Ogeday Girişken. The series on Netflix featured that two teams are eliminated after Quest 3, listing Turkey among them.

The outcome marked the conclusion of Team Turkey’s journey on the show, while highlighting the team’s coordinated approach to the competitions.

Ogeday Girişken’s reflections and Instagram post emphasize the shared effort and cohesion among teammates. His statements underscore the importance of the "Rise as One" motto throughout the series.

The team’s progression through multiple quests and eventual elimination provides a record of Turkey’s performance in Physical: Asia, as documented by the show’s episodes on Netflix.

