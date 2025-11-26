What has Physical: Asia star Soichi Hashimoto been up to since the finale? Details explored

Soichi Hashimoto (Image via Getty)

Since the finale of Physical: Asia, Soichi Hashimoto has returned to the world that shaped him long before the show.

His life after Physical: Asia has been built around judo, family, travel, and a surprising amount of time spent reconnecting with fellow cast members.

The question of what he has been doing since the show ended has been easy to answer, mostly because Hashimoto has shared much of it openly across his platforms.

Life after the Physical: Asia finale: Competitive Judo







Shortly after Physical: Asia, Hashimoto returned to the Japanese judo circuit. He has participated in national tournaments around the country and attended major events like the All Japan Judo Championship.

Now he attends regular training, camps, and conducts coaching sessions, which still occupy his schedule similarly to the period before Physical: Asia.

Outside of competitions, Hashimoto has consistently visited training camps and judo events all over Japan. The sessions, which were frequently held at the local gym or some other training facilities, have continued to be a part of his weekly routine.

Mentoring and youth outreach







Besides his self-training, he has also appeared at various judo seminars for kids in other prefectures. These seminars are likely to incorporate lessons on techniques, motivation, and question answering time with young participants.

Hashimoto has also led nutrition classes for children, blending foundational judo instruction with advice on physical health and nutrition.

Family Life







Alongside his professional responsibilities, Hashimoto has kept a strong connection to his family. His social posts since the end of Physical: Asia regularly feature moments with his elder daughter and young son.

Simple outings, morning routines, and family events have become so frequent that they have become part of how his followers now see him: not only as an athlete, but as a father who carries both worlds at once.

YouTube: Hashimoto Souichi【Hashi channel】







Another major development after the Physical: Asia finale has been the launch of his YouTube channel, “Hashimoto Souichi【Hashi channel】.”

Through this channel, Hashimoto shares judo-related content, but he has also expanded into videos about his private life and hobbies.

The platform has allowed him to speak in a casual tone and show a different side of himself—something that fans of Physical: Asia rarely saw during the structured challenges of the series.

His channel features training insights, day-in-the-life segments, and glimpses into activities he enjoys outside of judo. His channel’s description says:



“I’m Soichi Hashimoto, a professional judoka, and I’m excited to start my YouTube channel! On this channel, I’ll share not only about judo but also my private life and hobbies. I hope both judo practitioners and people who don’t practice judo can enjoy my videos.”



Reuniting with Physical: Asia cast members







Hashimoto has stayed connected to his fellow competitors from Physical: Asia. In one widely shared video, Australia’s Dom Tommaso attempts to teach him how to backflip.

The moment captured both of them stepping through the process and laughing through the attempts.

He also joined other cast members for an outing in Tokyo. The gathering included athletes from different countries and regions who had formed friendships during filming. These interactions suggest the bonds formed during Physical: Asia continued long after the season ended.

Travel: Post-show vacations







Amid training and competitions, Hashimoto also vacationed with his family in Hawaii.

He shared parts of the trip through casual posts—from scenic views to quiet family moments.

The vacation added a contrast to the busy routine of tournaments and training camps, showing the balance he maintains between public and private life.

Stay tuned for more updates.