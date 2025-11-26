The Artist season 1 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Portrait of actor Mandy Patinkin, who plays the protagonist Norman Henry on The Artist. (Photo via EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images).

Details explored on the release date, streaming platform name, cast and characters and central storyline of the upcoming drama series The Artist

Mysterious thriller The Artist, which has been directed and written for the screen by veteran director Aram Rappaport, is all set to premiere for its audiences soon. The series has been broken up into two parts with 3 episodes each.

The first three episodes of the show are all set to premiere on the streaming platform called The Network, which is a fairly new, free and advertisement-free entertainment platform, on November 27, 2025, during the Thanksgiving weekend holiday.

The next 3 episodes of the final part will premiere almost a month after their initial release, on December 25, 2025, during the Christmas holidays.

The central storyline and plot of the series focus on a time during the culmination of the Gilded Age. A mysterious murder occurs at the house of a well-known and wealthy tycoon called Norman Henry, who gained his fame after becoming a junkyard baron.

Norman ends up hosting celebrities of that age, like Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit, to name a few. However, things end up becoming dangerous and things start getting out of hand when everybody’s ambition and truth collide, causing a lot of mysterious events to occur.

Towards the end of the show, the truth of the murder is revealed and it shocks everyone involved. Veteran actor Mandy Patinkin plays the role of the protagonist Norman Henry and he is known for having played the role of characters like Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride.

He is also someone who has been lauded with an Emmy and the prestigious Tony award. His filmography also includes him playing the part of Che in the Broadway production called Evita.

Norman Henry’s wife in The Artist, Marian Henry is being played by actress Janet McTeer. Janet is an Oscar and Emmy nominee and has won awards like the Olivier award, a Tony and a Golden Globe.

In addition to these actors playing the central roles, Danny Huston, Hank Azaria, Patti LuPone, Katherine McPhee and Clark Gregg are also a part of the cast and crew.

