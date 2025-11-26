“We need some professional help”: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Britani opens up about therapy

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image via Bravo TV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Britani Bateman and her daughter, Olivia, recently paid a visit to a family therapist. Olivia opened up about her true feelings and why she felt neglected and Britani seemingly broke down in tears.

Fellow cast members had earlier shown their support for Olivia on social media. The therapy session soon turned a bit uneasy as Olivia made a few confessions about their strained relationship, Britani said,

“We need some professional help.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Britain and her daughter Olivia goes for therapy

As the mother-daughter duo visits the family therapist for a session, the therapist asks the two to start off the conversation. Britani feels a bit uneasy as she admits, saying,

"I don’t even know where to begin. That’s the problem."

After a brief pause, Olivia opens up about what bothered her and what led to her eventual fallout with her mother.

“Things were good until she divorced my dad. That had its own hardships. But she did get married fairly quickly. He was kind of her whole world and we were not close to being her priority. We didn’t talk for a while. From my perspective, it was 8 years of her neglecting her children.”

As Olivia seemingly had an emotional moment and broke down in tears, she expressed her fear as she admitted,

“I feel like we have a connection," she said, before addressing Britani directly. "And so, even though, like, you haven't done and made the best decisions, I still want a relationship with you but my brain is telling me that I am not getting any love out of it.”

When the family therapist asks Britani about how she feels about Olivia’s confession. Britani, too, broke down in tears as she said,

“I just want you to get what u want to move on. I just don’t feel like I am worthy of anything.”

Britani concluded by saying

"I just appreciate you wanting to give me a chance. It means the world to me."

Olivia admits to not feeling “lovable” enough

As Olivia further opens up about her strained relationship with her mother, she states in the confessional clip,

“She became more of a mom to my step sibling than to me and my sister because she wanted her husband to appreciate her more, love her more. She put all her time and attention into her step kids. She would celebrate their wins but then not ours.”I felt like I wasn’t lovable and I often struggled with that. I feel the second they gonna know me they gonna leave again.”

Olivia further said that it does feel reassuring that her mother admits that what she did was wrong. Olivia concluded by saying,

“Her taking accountability actually makes me feel better.”

She further took to social media and reflected on her sessions saying,

"Feeling so many things watching this back," Olivia captioned an Oct. 21 post that included a clip from the episode. "For those who have felt the same, I see you and love you."

Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airing on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock the next day. Stay tuned for more updates.