Where was 9-1-1 filmed? All filming locations revealed

9-1-1 is primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California, which is the main setting for the original series. However, the production has also utilized locations in Rosarito, Mexico, for large-scale disaster sequences. The show's spin-offs, 9-1-1: Lone Star and 9-1-1: Nashville, were filmed in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The ABC show follows Los Angeles' first responders. This story features firefighters, paramedics, and police. These characters struggle to meet their demanding professional duties while working in life-or-death situations. Maintaining a work-life balance and resolving personal issues seem to be challenging for these professionals.

Exploring All the 9-1-1 shooting locations

The original 9-1-1 series is set in Los Angeles, California. The show consistently uses actual locations around the city. The production uses 20th Century Fox Studios, along with various streets and buildings throughout Los Angeles. The nature of the series requires the team to travel to many different places for varying emergency situations.

Los Angeles, California

The show frequently visits characters' workplaces. A warehouse is there to film all the fire department scenes. Los Angeles' 4506 Cutter Street building. Additionally, the production films are at Fox Studios, located at 10201 W. Pico Boulevard.

Grant's house was filmed at 1818 La Manzanita Street in South Pasadena. Season 2 ended with a racetrack emergency. For this scene, Irwindale Speedway on 500 Speedway Drive in Baldwin Park was used.

Burbank's 609 N. Glenoaks Boulevard was used to film Bobby Nash's apartment exterior. The Alcoholics Anonymous meeting that Nash attends was filmed at the Hollywood Presbyterian Church. The location of the church is at 1760 N. Gower Street in Hollywood.

The bank seen in a Season 2 episode was filmed on 9800 S. Sepulveda Boulevard. The house of Diaz's mother was filmed on 8902 Hargis Street. The bank manager's house from the same episode was filmed at 2103 Manning Avenue.

The house for Maddie and Doug's scenes is filmed on 1776 Braeburn Road in Altadena. Chimney's bar scene in a Season 2 episode was filmed on 10400 Culver Boulevard in Culver City. The training scene involving Chimney and Kevin Lee was filmed at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center. This center is located at 1700 Stadium Way.

Agua Dulce Winery was the location for a scene in the second season's seventeenth episode. This location is on 9640 Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. The scene involved a teacher falling into a vat of chocolate at a chocolate factory. 9-1-1 is filmed on location at many different sites across California.

For the tsunami event, the production shot some scenes on the actual Santa Monica Pier. To film the extensive destruction and flooding, the filmmakers recreated parts of the pier and streets. These scenes were filmed at the Baja Studios in Rosarito, Mexico.

The Baja Studios Tank 1 set was used to make the massive tsunami look real. This facility is an infinite horizon pond that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. It was originally constructed in 1997 for filming James Cameron's Titanic. The studio also features a smaller outdoor water tank and two indoor stages. The second episode of the tsunami storyline focused on the flooding. The episode showed the rescue team helping people trapped on the Ferris wheel. The recurring cast continued their roles in these extensive scenes.

Additional filming for the series has been shot in several places. A few of these places are W. 8th Street, Wilshire Boulevard, and S. Hope Street. Universal Studios, the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown, and Saint Basil's Catholic Church are some of the additional locations to visit.

Filming was also done at locations like Sylvan Street, Disney Golden Oak Ranch, Doran Street, and Grace Avenue. Rural locations used were Lucerne Valley and Cedar Lake Camp. Further locations include Ingraham Street, Valjean Avenue, North Hollywood Station, Orion Avenue, Bonaventure Hotel, and Los Feliz Boulevard.

