When will 9-1-1 shows return with new episodes? Here’s everything to know

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville will resume airing in January 8, 2026 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © ABC]

ABC’s procedural dramas, 9-1-1 and its spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, are slated to take a two-month long hiatus. As such, the shows aired their fall finale episodes on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The thriller shows are set to return in January of the new year after their long break.

This is not the first time that 9-1-1 has taken a long break. ABC takes a long break every year to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. As such, the shows’ productions and their cast and crew get a long pause for their long celebration. This year is no different as ABC is starting its hiatus mid-November and will return with continuation of its shows in January. That includes 9-1-1, its spinoff, Shark Tank, Grey’s Anatomy, 20/20 and many more.

ABC is also likely to hold the premiere of new shows and new seasons of many series in the new year. However, not all ABC shows will resume on the same date. Since the shows are aired on different days of the week, the ABC shows will resume airing as per the schedule set by the network.

As such, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville are slated for Thursday, January 8, 2026, in their slated time slots. The scheduled time for 9-1-1 is 8 pm, while the spinoff follows at 9 pm. Incidentally, Grey’s Anatomy will return on the same day at 10 pm.

A quick look at 9-1-1 season 9 fall finale

The procedural drama left its viewers with a cliffhanger on its fall finale episode before its long year-end break. Titled Family History, season 9 episode 6 of 9-1-1 presented a medical mystery faced by firefighter-paramedic Henrietta. Hen experienced shaky hands that quickly turned into difficulty in standing, leaving her heaped on the floor for hours.

However, she didn’t want her family or colleagues to know. As such, she dismissed the spa doctor who noticed her hands shaking and pretended that a friend had nerve issues when discussing her symptoms with Maddie. On an aside, she was worried and called her mother to know about any family history of strokes or other ailments.

In the end, she sneaked into the medical spa and asked to be tested secretly. The show’s fans were left hanging to know the diagnosis, which will come only on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The other story arcs in the episode showed Howard Han, Chimney, stepping into the team captain’s role officially and Athena accepted Harry’s decision as the latter was selected to join the Fire Department.

A brief recap of the fall finale of 9-1-1: Nashville

The sixth episode of the spinoff’s first season, dated November 13, 2025, was the fall finale. The episode saw Don douse a raging fire in Edward’s distillery. As such, he had to take the tough decision to drain out an expensive ingredient to avoid an explosion at the distillery. However, Edward blamed Don for causing him the financial setback.

While Don defended his move, he also revealed that he knew Edward was stealing water. Edward offered to donate money to the 113 Nashville firehouse under the condition that Don fire Blue. However, Don refused to give in to Edward’s demands. Instead, he threatened to out his father-in-law’s theft if he did not donate without any condition. Edward reluctantly accepted.

The cliffhanger arc of the episode exposed a cyber-attack as small glitches escalated to larger issues around the town. That involved misfired alerts, failed traffic signals and an activated tornado siren. Communications collapsed and systems broke down as the virus spread. The attackers displayed a countdown of six hours before the town closed down.

The episode ended with the clock continuing to count ahead. Don and the 113-team braced for help as needed while the technicians tried to regain control. The source of the attack and its threats were left unsaid for the next episode as the show resumes in January 2026.

Tune into ABC on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 8 pm to watch 9-1-1 and at 9 pm for 9-1-1: Nashville. Meanwhile, catch the repeat episodes on Hulu.