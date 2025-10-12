Was Nicole Kidman in an accident? Viral ATV crash claim sparks concern

Nicole Kidman during the Kering Women in Motion Talk with Nicole Kidman at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Klára Šimonová/Getty Images)

Early this month, viral social media posts circulated popular claims alleging that Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman had been involved in a serious ATV accident while filming an upcoming project.

The rumors, which rapidly circulated on X and TikTok, sparked widespread concern among fans. However, upon closer inspection, there's no reason to believe that recent claims about an ATV accident have any merit, and the reports appear to be nothing but a fabrication.

"Nicole Kidman’s condition remains critical, leaving millions deeply concerned, but right now, what matters most is not the red carpets, not the awards, not the spotlight. It is healing, humanity, and strength," the post read.

The confusion appears to have been caused by a revived piece of news about an accident on the set of a film nearly two decades ago. In January 2007, Reuters reported that Kidman had been involved in a car accident while being driven to the set of The Invasion, which was being filmed in Los Angeles.

At the time of the accident, police stated that the actress was driving a Jaguar that had been rigged for filming when it struck a barrier around 1 a.m. Kidman was taken to a local hospital for precautionary checks but was soon released.

Warner Bros. Pictures, the production company behind the film, confirmed the incident but stated that no one was seriously injured.

The 2007 event has now been falsely portrayed as a recent ATV crash in posts that have circulated without context, with users repurposing and reposting old photos and reports. None of the reputable sources or Kidman's spokesperson has confirmed the recent accident.

Nicole Kidman's recent divorce from Keith Urban

The refocused concern for Kidman’s welfare arrives during a personal rough spot for the actress. The ATV rumor started less than two weeks after Kidman hit headlines, filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated, actress trying to save marriage https://t.co/zEWbDM4aDx pic.twitter.com/D5b8fffASd — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2025

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier this month, Kidman opened up about experiencing emotional pain and finding strength through experience and motherhood. She said,

"There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it."

She explained that her age and experiences have made her tougher, and that while life's challenges may feel “insurmountable,” they pass with time and patience.

While rumors about her marriage and the crash rumors go viral, Kidman continues to enjoy her family and career. Recently, Kidman appeared at Paris Fashion Week with her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. By her presence, Kidman dispelled speculation about recovering from any recent injuries.