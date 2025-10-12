Who is NoCap? Age and more about Summyah Marie’s alleged boyfriend as teen streamer declines Floyd Mayweather's romantic overtures

NoCap (Image via Instagram/@thebackendchild)

In the recent viral moment, a love triangle came to the surface in a unique way. According to reports, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather sent his team to attempt to get the number of teen streamer Summyah Marie, only for her to say no because she has a boyfriend.

That boyfriend is claimed to be up-and-coming rapper NoCap, sparking a lot of discussions in the hip-hop community. NoCap, born Kobe Vidal Crawford, is a 23-year-old rapper and singer from Mobile, Alabama.

He has established himself as a major player, effectively bringing attention to his hometown in hip-hop and having earned a loyal fan base over the last few years.

According to Billboard, in terms of style, he is a passionate lyricist with a lot of emotion, creating music that combines the pain of the blues and the spirit of gospel, often over somber, guitar-like patterns.

His reputation was established on the basis of releasing a consistent number of singles and mixtapes, thereby developing what Billboard refers to as a "cult fanbase."

His momentum was slowed by occasional legal troubles and issues, but the frequency of his releases kept him in touch with his audience. His 2019 song Ghetto Angels, ultimately went platinum, which he celebrated on his first headline tour.

NoCap celebrated a major career milestone in April 2022 when he dropped his debut studio album, Mr. Crawford, following an EP and five mixtapes. He viewed this album as a chance to share his story.

More about the alleged Floyd Mayweather interaction with Summyah Marie

According to the viral live stream, there were mixed results in the encounter between 20-year-old streamer Summyah "Maya" Marie and Floyd Mayweather's camp.

While having dinner at a restaurant, Maya and her friend spotted Mayweather. After a casual wave, a member of Mayweather's team approached her and asked for her phone number. Maya quickly and politely declined, saying "Um, I have a boyfriend."

Floyd Mayweather sent someone from his team to get Summyah Marie’s number, but she said no that she has a boyfriend



She’s allegedly dating rapper No Cap 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/pNCZfqN64F — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) October 11, 2025

As the team member rejected, with a "So what?," Maya stood firm and said, “No, it’s ok, I’m not interested.” But the conversation wasn't over. Someone from Mayweather's camp then made it sound like they were asking to be a friend.

At this point, Maya seemed to visibly hesitate. After deliberating for a few moments, it appears that Maya was heard saying, "Should I...? Okay," causing some people to believe that she may have provided her contact information.

Nonetheless, she reiterated her boundary as the person departed, saying again, "My name is Maya, but I have a boyfriend." So even though Maya was initially dismissive, there was a certain ambiguity at the end about whether her number was actually exchanged.