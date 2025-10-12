"Took that waaaay too far": Big Brother UK fans criticize Feyisola for getting upset with Cameron K

Cameron K. from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK’s October 10 episode saw an intense moment unfold between Cameron K and Feyisola during dinner, sparked by Cameron K’s choice of words toward her.

It all came to a head when he was in the kitchen taking his share of food, and Feyisola prompted that they were going to “do seconds after.”

In the following scene, Caroline walked over to Cameron K and asked him if he was not going to eat the potatoes he had taken.

When Cameron K explained that he did not “particularly” want the potatoes, Feyisola told him that he could have put them back in the pot, to which he replied:

“When I was trying to do that, you barked at me for not…”

Feyisola immediately pointed out that it was not fair to use the word “barked.” Although Cameron K apologized, she left the table feeling upset.

Later in the snug, while speaking to Teja and Zelah, she mentioned that it was “wild” to be compared to a dog, that too as a “Black woman.”

Meanwhile, Cameron K confided in Jenny that it was unfair he was being blamed for wasting food, when he was only trying to put the potatoes back since he was on a diet.

Big Brother UK fans took to X to share their thoughts on the argument, with many criticizing Feyisola for getting upset with Cameron K and including race in the matter.

“Feyisola took that waaaay too far… she shouldn’t of outed his eating habits infront of everyone if she’s that sensitive,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother UK viewers disapproved with Feyisola’s stand in the argument.

“unpopular opinion but feyisola’s dramatic for pulling out the race card over something so minor,” a fan wrote.

“feyisola has really rubbed me up the wrong way tonight. she caused all that drama over a remark that meant nothing,” another one commented.

“So Feyisola speaks to Cameron like s**t, gets annoyed when she's called out on it and refuses to talk to him unless she outnumbers him four-one in a closed off room She went from hero to villain in the space of an hour man wtf,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Feyisola will cry over everything yet the actual serious things like the fact she just lowkey embarrassed and fat shamed Cameron K in front of everyone even if she didn’t mean to…” a person wrote.

“I actually do think Feyisola was out of order there. This poor boy was told in a fairly patronising way that he “couldn’t have second” and when she’s been called out on it, she’s made herself a victim. That’s NOT acceptable behaviour,” another commented.

“Feyisola is the reason why Big Brother is woke. She’s being so dramatic over a minor comment,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK stars Feyisola and Cameron K resolve their issues during a group chat

After the cast members had separated into two groups, Jenny approached Feyisola and explained Cameron K’s side to her.

She told her that he was actually putting the potatoes back in the pot and not taking seconds. However, he stopped once Feyisola called him out in front of everyone.

After a while, Cameron K joined the group discussion in the Snug, where Feyisola told him that she was not upset because of him but because a “history of trauma” had triggered her.

She added that it was uncomfortable to be described as an aggressive person especially as a Black woman.

However, before they could continue discussing that further, Cameron B, Caroline, Marcus, Tate, and Elsa barged in, complaining about being left out of group meetings.

According to them, the conversation should have been a two-person chat. However, Feyisola argued that she felt comfortable speaking with those present around her.

The situation ultimately fizzled out, as the episode ended with Cameron B’s eviction.

Stay tuned for more updates.