Who has been eliminated in Big Brother UK so far? Details explored

Big Brother UK host AJ Odudu (Image via Gettty)

Big Brother UK has returned for its 2025 season with new contestants and familiar rules, including weekly nominations, public votes, and live evictions.

The show, which began on 28 September 2025, continues to follow housemates living together under 24-hour surveillance as they compete for the public’s approval.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, this season has already featured unexpected turns, including a launch-night twist and one removal by production.

The most recent episode aired on 10 October 2025, marking the exit of Cameron B after a public vote.

Earlier, viewers also saw the removal of George Gilbert, as well as the departures of Emily and Gani through different circumstances.

Each exit has affected the group’s balance and nomination process, with housemates responding to sudden changes in the lineup.

While the rules remain consistent, nominations leading to a public decision, the season has also shown how unexpected choices and disciplinary actions can alter the course of the game.

The following sections look at the eliminations so far, including the context, statements from the contestants, and how each event unfolded during the ongoing broadcast of Big Brother UK 2025.

The first two eliminations of Big Brother UK

The first departure came on launch night when Emily was evicted as part of a twist that immediately placed her in an “Exit Room” alongside Sam and Caroline.

Cameron and Nancy had been saved by the public, leaving the trio to decide among themselves who should leave.

Each gave a short statement on why they should remain in the house. Emily said,

“I think I should stay because obviously it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… I love Big Brother.”

Sam and Caroline then chose her for eviction, and she became the first housemate to leave before the nomination process had officially begun.

The twist set the tone for a season where changes could occur without warning.

The next eviction happened in Episode 6, when Gani left through the standard public vote.

Nominated alongside Zelah, he received the fewest votes to save. During his time in the house, he spoke openly about his personal life, saying,

“I was so open-minded, even though I was from a religious background… I was always like, ‘Why not try everything?’”

His conversations about marriage and sexuality drew attention and discussion among other contestants.

Following his exit, the remaining housemates continued under normal nomination rules, preparing for the next round of evictions.

Recent eliminations of Big Brother UK

The next major exit involved George Gilbert, who was removed from the house on Day 11 for breaching conduct rules.

Big Brother stated that his ejection was due to “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour.”

He had received prior warnings before the removal was made final. After leaving, George said,

“I evidently went too far this time,” and added, “It is a shame that specific debate could not be had and that it has had to end like this.”

His removal forced production to cancel that week’s votes and restart the nomination process.

This was the first of the season and highlighted the enforcement of house guidelines beyond the usual public vote.

The most recent eviction took place on 10 October 2025, when Cameron B was voted out after receiving the fewest votes to save among the nominated contestants.

During his exit interview, Cameron spoke about disagreements with other housemates, particularly Feyisola, and reflected on his approach to nominations.

His departure was followed by the announcement of a twist that two previously evicted contestants would return to the house in a future episode.

The episode concluded with the remaining contestants reacting to the news and preparing for the next nomination round.

