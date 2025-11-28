What time does Sam’s Club open on Black Friday 2025? Full store hours and shopping details explained

PEORIA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: A Sam's Club warehouse store on February 22, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

With Black Friday 2025 approaching in the United States, shoppers are already planning their shopping haul for the special day, and Sam’s Club promises to be a fitting place to complete their wishlist. Sam’s Club is a membership-based warehouse retailer, a part of Walmart, well-known for its bulk deals, exclusive product catalog, and extensive range to shop from.

The warehouse retailers first began their business in 1983, and now, they are located in nearly 600 locations across the United States, Mexico, and China. The retailers have quickly adapted to the modern market, offering services such as curbside pickups, home delivery, and fuel discounts. As Black Friday gets closer, Sam’s Club is set to be a befitting destination for all shoppers, providing a wide range of options across various products, whether it’s electronic appliances or essentials for the home. The article further provides details regarding the shopping hours for the big sale day at the membership-based retailer.

Sam’s Club Black Friday hours

Sam’s Club will officially begin its Black Friday Sale from November 27 to November 30. Club members can shop from 9 am to 8 pm ET, while Plus members can enter from 8 am to 8 pm ET. Plus members also get early online access starting at 12 pm ET on November 26, a full 12 hours before general members.

In-person shoppers are advised to check the store timings for their local Sam’s Club, as it is possible the opening time may vary for different stores. Online shopping is also available. Most deals online match in-store discounts. Non-members can browse online, but the best savings deals are provided mostly to members. Membership or a Plus upgrade can be worth it if you want early access to popular items.

Black Friday and Sam’s Club Deals

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the busiest shopping days in the U.S. The term originally came from Philadelphia in the 1960s. Police officers used it to describe the chaos caused by holiday crowds. Today, it means sales, deals, and big crowds. Sam’s Club takes part in early doorbusters, in-store markdowns, and online deals. This year, early doorbusters started in early November. A 10-day countdown ran from November 16 to 26. The main Black Friday event runs from November 27 to 30. Cyber Monday extends deals online through December 2.

Sam’s Club has discounts across many categories. Electronics include Samsung and Vizio TVs, Apple iPads, HP laptops, and Bose and JBL headphones. Home deals cover cookware, kitchen appliances, holiday décor, toys, and gift cards. You can save on big-ticket items or stock up on everyday essentials. Membership is required for the best deals. A Club membership costs $50 per year and includes fuel discounts, Scan & Go, and curbside pickup. A Plus membership costs $110 per year. It adds free shipping on orders over $50, 2% Sam’s Cash back, early store access, and pharmacy savings. Members get full access to Black Friday deals and exclusive products. Sam’s Club offers value all year, but Black Friday is the peak.

Check your local store hours and plan your visit to get the most from Black Friday 2025.