Big Brother UK 2025 spoilers: Controversial showmance heats up after steamy bedroom encounter

Marcus from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

The Big Brother UK 2025 showmance between Elsa Rae and Marcus has intensified following a recent intimate moment in the house.

Viewers of the live stream spotted the pair in bed together, with their faces towards each other and apparent movement under the covers.

This incident occurred after a week of an on-and-off relationship between the two housemates, which has drawn attention from fans who have closely followed their interactions. The bedroom encounter was shown on the live feed and was not part of the main broadcast episodes.

Marcus and Elsa’s showmance intensifies after a live-stream bedroom encounter on Big Brother UK 2025

On-and-off interactions in the Big Brother UK house

Since the show began, Elsa and Marcus have alternated between arguments and moments of closeness. On Monday night, tensions escalated after Elsa questioned Marcus about his past experiences in Ibiza and whether he had been tested for sexually transmitted diseases. Marcus responded during the argument, saying:

"This is just not healthy. It's getting really toxic at this point."

Following the discussion, Marcus decided to move to a different bed from the one he shared with Elsa.

They meet in the garden to continue talking. Marcus explained that he was struggling to ignore some things that Elsa said and that he was asking if she understood what he meant. Elsa replied that she did not remember what she had said. Marcus informed her that he knew she did not remember, but she had still made the statements. Viewers of the live stream were quick to label Elsa's reaction as "gaslighting," however, the Big Brother UK housemates themselves have not made any such allegations.

Elsa’s emotional reflections

Elsa Rae also addressed her feelings about the relationship in the Diary Room and during conversations with other housemates. She described her current state, saying,

"I am feeling overwhelmed, and I am just overthinking the Marcus situation. I feel like we are getting a little too close too soo,n and I don't want to ruin the friendship that we have. We do have a really funny and close bond. I've never laughed with someone so much in a really long time."

She was observed crying in the Diary Room, indicating emotional strain, and stated that she was feeling "overwhelmed" with her emotions and did not expect the situation, describing it as both pleasant and intimidating.

Later, Elsa discussed her concerns with Marcus in the garden, explaining that it was "scary" because she was unsure how things might differ outside the house, not in terms of feelings but in actions.

Marcus asked if Elsa had her guard up, and she confirmed that she did. He then said that he enjoyed her company in the house and believed that the dynamic would "continue" outside. Elsa asked if he had any doubts, and Marcus confirmed that he was "not worried."

They agreed to continue their relationship within the Big Brother UK house in the hope that Elsa’s doubts would decrease over time.

The live stream captured Marcus and Elsa hiding under the covers after a series of exchanges that had both sides arguing and making up their minds.

The changes in the relationship between Elsa Rae and Marcus are indicative of the dynamic within the Big Brother UK house, where the behavior of the housemates can be observed through live feeds and scheduled episodes.

