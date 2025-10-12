"I wasn't invited" - Love Is Blind star Kacie reveals reason for missing pod squad season 9 reunion

Kacie from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Kacie McIntosh confirmed why she was absent from the pod squad reunion in episode 9 of Love Is Blind during an interview with Entertainment Weekly ​​​​​​on October 8. She said.

"I wasn't invited. I wasn't invited to the group event."

She explained that she noticed her ex-fiancé, Patrick Suzuki, had attended the reunion and was unsure why she had not received an invitation.

To clarify the situation, Kacie reached out to understand the circumstances, stating she wanted to know why she was excluded after hearing Patrick had been invited. Her comments provided a direct explanation for her absence from the group gathering, which had drawn attention from fans.

Kacie McIntosh explains her absence from the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion

Kacie's attempts to reconnect with Patrick

After leaving the show, Kacie said she made the first effort to contact Patrick. She got back on the same day, obtained his number through another castmate, and "found him" on Instagram.

She explained that she reached out to check on him, stating that she had just ended his experience too, and felt "horrible" about it while thinking about him a ton. Kacie indicated that she was hoping to explore a possible relationship off the show.

Kacie described seeing Patrick in a group setting with other cast members shortly after returning home. She noted that she wanted to have a "separate conversation" with him on a different day that was not distracted by people around them, giving her more time to "process" her feelings. She added,

"Unfortunately, we started texting, and pretty much the second day we were back, he asked for the ring back, and then I started to get a little upset, and then he said he just wanted to be friends."

Patrick's interaction at the reunion party

Patrick attended the reunion party in Denver, where he discussed his relationship with Kacie and other cast members.

He said he had not seen Kacie one-on-one since leaving the show and that she had instructed him to tell everyone they were no longer together. He added that he asked for the ring back, but Kacie declined, and their communication ended.

Regarding Patrick’s connection with Anna Yuan, Kacie explained that now seeing their connection and hearing that he told her at the group event that it would've been "her," it all clicks why she wasn't there. She added,

"I can't speak for him, but it was pretty quick to say he wanted to be friends and then go on and tell her that it would've been her, so I'm not sure."

Kacie also described her reaction to Patrick’s texts about the ring. She said the first thing was to meet up and talk, and then he suddenly asked about the Oscars and if he could have the ring back for "memorabilia." She added that she wondered why the ring’s ownership was even on their radar at that moment.

Current status between Kacie and Patrick

Kacie confirmed she has not communicated with Patrick since their last text exchange. She said she "hasn't seen Patrick in over a year" and noted that the upcoming reunion will be the first time they meet in person since that period.

Kacie added that she expects the reunion to be challenging and expressed that she is still "hopeful" that, because they went through the experience together, things will eventually be okay.

However, she also stated that she does not know Patrick’s current thoughts or feelings toward her, leaving some uncertainty about how their interaction will unfold.

