"I could turn on ESPN for all this": Love Is Blind fans react to Kacie and Patrick playing basketball with Chris Paul at the reunion

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9’s long-awaited reunion was released on October 29, 2025.

The segment not only had British singer-songwriter Myles Smith as the musical guest, but it also welcomed basketball fame Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris came to the reunion to shoot hoops with Kacie and Patrick, both of whom played basketball during their time in the pods.

At the time, Kacie outperformed Patrick significantly. Consequently, the Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey invited Chris to put their skills to the test.

Chris, a self-proclaimed fan of the show, urged the two to play for the engagement ring, which Kacie returned to Patrick at the reunion, having called off their engagement earlier in the series.

After the cast members had played a few rounds of basketball, Kacie emerged as the victor. As the loser, Patrick let her have the ring back.

While the cast members enjoyed the show and the banter during the basketball segment, fans of the show were unimpressed.

Love Is Blind viewers flocked to X to call out the makers for including a basketball segment in the reunion. Netizens believed it was unnecessary and not fit for the reunion, as one commented:

“Why am I watching these folks play basketball? I could turn on ESPN for all this.”

Love Is Blind fans were confused by Chris Paul’s appearance and the game between Kacie and Patrick.

“To make Kacie & Patrick play bball? Kacie is not a good person & Patrick should’ve stopped being nice. And then to give the ring back? WTH,” a fan wrote.

“why the actual f**k is there an NBA player at the love is blind reunion, they're doing a shoot off wtf,” another one commented.

“Now Netflix WHY are we watching Kacie beat Patrick in basketball after everything you already put him through?” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Why are they shooting basketballs when we have so much more to get to? I swear, they do this every season!” a person wrote.

“The basketball game was just dumb and a waste of air time. I’m pissed Kacie got the ring back,” another netizen commented.

“I tuned into the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion hoping for drama and instead I got Chris Paul organizing a free throw contest between a former couple,” a fan posted.

What happened between Patrick and Kacie at the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion?

At the reunion, Kacie and Patrick revisited their breakup, with Kacie claiming that she wanted to protect him at the time.

Kacie called things off with Patrick hours after their engagement, but did not explicitly express that she was breaking up with him.

Instead, she said that she wanted to leave and go home. Consequently, Patrick remained hopeful about reconnecting with her. However, he later realized that she had ended their relationship.

In a separate confessional, Kacie was shown telling the cameras that she was not “obsessed” with Patrick and that her attraction would not grow.

At the reunion, Kacie was questioned about keeping the engagement ring after their breakup, to which she pointed out that Patrick had asked her to keep it.

Patrick chimed in, saying:

“I said you could keep it because I thought we were gonna go back to Denver and try.”

Kacie then explained that Patrick had reached out to her after they returned home, saying he wanted an immediate conversation.

However, when she tried to postpone it, Patrick told her that it would be better if they remained friends and that he wanted the ring back.

Patrick stated that he asked her to be friends because, when he sought clarity, she struggled to respond honestly.

Ultimately, Patrick provided her with an opportunity to apologize to him and move on, which she did.

That said, she also returned the ring to him. However, after losing the basketball match to her, Patrick returned the ring to Kacie.

Stay tuned for more updates.