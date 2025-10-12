Who is Guram Gvasalia? Vetements luxury executive accused of getting handsy with Ice Spice at a recent fashion event

Guram Gvasalia has been active in Vehements for a long time (Image via Getty)

Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia is trending online after a video with Ice Spice went viral on different platforms. Notably, the fashion designer has now been accused of getting handsy with the rapper while they appeared together at the Spring Summer 2026 presentation of Guram’s company on October 3, 2025.

The allegations emerged after the clip featured Ice Spice and Guram Gvasalia greeting each other with a hug. However, the latter was spotted putting his hands on the waist of the Highest 2 Lowest star while they had a conversation for some time.

A few moments later, the duo posed together for photos with Guram holding Spice above the waist. Throughout the entire video, Ice Spice did not react in any manner.

Guram’s company was launched more than 10 years ago, and apart from him, his brother Demna is also handling everything at the Vehements. The duo has served as the artistic director and CEO and has been praised for leaving a different kind of impact in the world of fashion, as per Numero magazine.

Netizens have also reacted to the viral moment on X (formerly Twitter), with a user claiming that Ice Spice was feeling uncomfortable.

“But if he was straight it’d be assault? Crazy work .. Gay or not you can tell she’s uncomfortable by where his hands are .. You bi**hes in the comments defending this sh*t fu**in weirdos and are part of the problem”, @BothEyesClosed1 wrote .

Another user alleged that Ice Spice wanted Guram Gvasalia to remove his hands.

“Idk how people can’t tell she looked uncomfortable asl. She really wanted him to remove his hands”, @deadbynextweek commented .

An individual criticized the way people were reacting to the video:

“Did Ice Spice complain? They’re probably way closer than y’all think… I believe she can speak for herself if she’s uncomfortable, all the social media judgment is unnecessary”, @starman23401 said .

A similar response was shared by another person.

“She didn’t have a visible issue so why does anyone else?”, @SheFell4Russia stated .

Guram Gvasalia has worked with Vehements for a long time

As mentioned, Guram has a brother named Demna, and they have an age gap of four years. Compared to the latter, Guram has always preferred to stay in touch with the general public through Instagram for a long time.

Guram Gvasalia spent his childhood in Düsseldorf, Germany, after leaving Soviet Georgia due to the civil war. While he started Vehements with his brother, the company’s clothing collection became a topic of discussion in the fashion world due to the silhouettes and outfits inspired by streetwear, as stated by Business of Fashion.

French newspaper Le Monde stated that Guram’s brother exited the company around five years after it was launched. Back in 2021, Guram became the creative director, and he said at the time that it had been easy for him to get “involved” with the collections as he spent a lot of time with the fashion designers.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the late fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh left a different kind of impact in his work over the years. He claimed that no one else can do the same now and continued:

“If you’re born Arnault or Pinault, with unlimited resources, it’s simple. But for others? I don’t really like to expose myself, but taking this position is also a way to show that you can succeed on your own, being a war refugee like me, through hard work and without selling your soul to luxury conglomerates.”

Le Monde stated that Guram Gvasalia completed his higher studies at the London College of Fashion. He later joined the sales department of Burberry. Guram also keeps posting glimpses of his work and from the events that he has attended so far on Instagram, where he has accumulated one million followers.