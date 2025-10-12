Marvel's Wonder Man first trailer flips the script on its head with no hint of superpowers

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley attend the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York, NY on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Disney)

Marvel’s Wonder Man, set to debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026, is poised to break the superhero mould, albeit with a wry, self-aware lens. Co-created by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Andrew Guest, who's written for the likes of Hawkeye and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the eight-episode series stars Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor who struggles to play Wonder Man, his childhood superhero, in the fictional Hollywood remake.

In the cast, we also have Ben Kingsley returning to his role as Trevor Slattery, the villainous actor from Iron Man 3, alongside X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Arian Moayed and Olivia Thirlby. Unveiled at New York Comic-Con, the first full trailer swaps comic book heroics for a biting satire of fame, identity and Hollywood’s superhero obsession.

Stripped of the ionic superpowers Simon wields in the 1964 Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Don Heck comics, the show leans into a meta-narrative, blending humour and heart to explore what it means to play a hero, on screen and in life.

Marvel’s Wonder Man trailer reinvents the Superhero genre with a meta Hollywood satire

The Wonder Man trailer dives headfirst into Simon Williams’ world, where auditions and ambition trump superhuman feats. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon is a down-on-his-luck actor, his dreams pinned on landing the lead in a remake of the fictional Wonder Man film, announced by eccentric filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić). The trailer offers a two-minute montage of quick cuts, showcasing Simon trying out for roles, evading paparazzi and navigating self-doubt in the unkind world of show business.

Then comes Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley, who once arrogantly portrayed the "Mandarin" in Iron Man 3. Now he seems to be an amusingly broken-down, washed-up mentor to Simon instead. Simon's eager enthusiasm, contrasted with Trevor's deadpan snarkiness, makes the two of them the comedic attraction to focus on in the trailer, which features Kingsley throwing out one-liners like he's a seasoned comedian.

There isn't a hint of either the ionic energy or the Avengers battles that comic fans are used to in the trailer. Still, it capably mocks Hollywood's reboot culture and superhero formulas. The visual gags of Simon in a filthy apartment, rehearsing his heroic poses, show the absurdity of wanting to be a fully bloated superhero. The creative team of Craig and Guest has taken their product and created a new and invigorating Marvel story that is more than a caped crusade; it is a dramedy.

In Marvel Comics, Simon Williams is a complex figure: a wealthy heir turned villain by Baron Zemo’s ionic powers, later redeemed as an Avenger and part-time stuntman in Los Angeles. Wonder Man, the series flips this legacy, casting Simon as an everyman chasing a fictionalised version of his comic book self.

This meta approach, where Simon auditions to play “Wonder Man” in a movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sets the show apart from typical superhero fare. Cretton, who is presently working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has both a talent for effectively combining action with emotions, and the fact that Guest comes from comedic roots guarantees that the satire will be effective.

Abdul-Mateen II’s dynamic performance, highlighted by some quieter choices glimpsed during the trailer, helps keep Simon’s journey based in emotionally accessible vulnerability. Also returning in his role from Shang-Chi, Kingsley injects many incredible layers into Trevor’s redemptive arc, thus making Trevor both entirely funny and heartbreakingly tragic. As a parody of Hollywood's fascination with superhero remakes, Wonder Man is Marvel's most daring experiment since WandaVision, as it cleverly and sincerely addresses who we are and the myths we make.

Fans can watch Wonder Man on Disney+ on January 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. PT. All eight episodes will be available with a Disney+ subscription.

