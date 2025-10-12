Dancing with the Stars finally reveals live tour across North America: Details explored

Dancing With The Stars Tour (Image via Instagram/ @dwtstourofficial)

Dancing with the Stars Live! is all set to return with as many as 70 stops across North America. The widely popular competition show is going to be back on the road for a four-month tour. As the tour is set to kick off in January 2026, there will reportedly be nine dancing pros who will bring the "ballroom to fans."

According to People, there will be a mix of new performances alongside standout routines from Season 34, which is currently airing. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, who is credited with choreographing notable productions such as La La Land and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, will also reportedly lead for the “unforgettable live experience.”

Dancing with the Stars Live!: Details explored

The Dancing with the Stars Live tour will begin on January 22 in Akron, OH, at the Akron Civic Theatre. The tour is reportedly scheduled to end on May 2 in Salt Lake City, UT, at the Eccles Theatre. There are a total of 74 tour dates. As per People magazine, the cast is subject to change. The cast reportedly includes Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Ezra Sosa and troupe member Hailey Bills. There will be a few celebrity guests, as their names will be announced in the coming months.

The DWTS executive producer, Ryan O’Dowd, has shared some insight into the upcoming tour, saying that the live show gave their professional dancers the chance to connect and also enabled them to directly interact with the very people who cheer for and vote for them each week. He added:

“That connection, coupled with the exhilaration of experiencing these performances live, makes the tour a truly unforgettable experience for fans nationwide. Dancing with the Stars has been captivating fans for two decades, and the passion for the show has never been stronger. Last year, the tour sold out in every city for the first time in franchise history, so we extended the run and sold those shows out as well. More than anything, it’s incredible to see the fandom and energy on the road.”

How to get tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live?

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live! are available on DWTSTour.com. They started sales to the public on Friday, October 10. As per People magazine, there will be VIP packages including premium tickets, along with "a meet and greet photo opportunity, an interactive experience with members of the DWTS touring cast, alongside exclusive merchandise and more."

The newest episode of Dancing with the Stars, season 34, was a star-studded affair with the theme "Disney Nights." The viewers were taken on “a wondrous journey, dancing to songs inspired by beloved Disney films and attractions", as the new episode aligned with the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort.

Watch all the episodes of Dancing with the Stars airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ABC and Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.