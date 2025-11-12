Dancing With the Stars season 34: Which celebrity is leading the competition?

Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

The Tuesday, November 11 episode of Dancing With the Stars season 34 featured the quarterfinals, during which the seven remaining celebrities performed routines inspired by freestyle dances from previous seasons.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and guest judge Tom Bergeron evaluated each performance and assigned scores, while contestants also competed in dance relays that awarded additional points.

After combining individual scores, relay results, and bonus points, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Efron, and Robert Irwin are currently leading the competition, each with a total of 42 points.

The other contestants were placed behind them, with Alix Earle at 40 points, Jordan Chiles at 39 points, Elaine Hendrix at 36 points, and Andy Richter at 29 points.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Quarterfinals: Current leaders and scores

Quarterfinal performances

During the solo performances, the couple of Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten delivered a salsa that was largely based on Mario Lopez’s Season 3 finale routine, which resulted in the awarding of 36 points by the judges out of a maximum of 40.

The duo of Robert Irwin and Witney Carson performed a foxtrot which was more or less a replica of Bindi Irwin’s freestyle and thus were awarded a perfect score of 40.

While Andy Richter and Emma Slater presented a quickstep in imitation of Jordan Fisher’s Season 25 freestyle, they got 29 points.

Likewise, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach executed an Argentine tango in the style of Milo Manheim’s routine which also gained them a full 40.

Lastly, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed a cha-cha-cha that drew inspiration from Wayne Brady’s freestyle, which scored 37 points for them.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a foxtrot inspired by Nev Schulman’s Singin’ in the Rain freestyle, earning 40 points.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas performed an Argentine tango inspired by Gabby Windey’s routine, earning 40 points and starting with two bonus points from immunity for her previous high score.

Dance relays and bonus points

After the individual performances, the six contestants participated in the dance relay, except Whitney Leavitt, who got immunity.

In the quickstep relay, Jordan Chiles and Elaine Hendrix were paired with Apolo Anton Ohno and Rashad Jennings. The pair of Chiles and Ohno was declared the winner and got two extra points.

In the Viennese waltz relay, Andy Richter and Dylan Efron were partnered with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Rumer Willis. The duo of Efron and Willis was announced the winner and got two bonus points.

In the jive relay, Robert Irwin and Alix Earle were alongside Xochitl Gomez and Joey Graziadei. The team of Irwin and Gomez came out on top and received two bonus points.

These points were added to the individual performance scores to determine the total for the week.

Week 9 leaderboard and elimination

The Dancing With the Stars week 9 leaderboard reflected the combined scores from individual routines and dance relays.

Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Efron, and Robert Irwin were the ones who got the most points, with 42. Alix Earle got 40, Jordan Chiles got 39, Elaine Hendrix got 36, and lastly, Andy Richter got 29.

The night ended with a close race between viewer votes and judges’ scores that resulted in elimination. Andy Richter and Emma Slater were let go, while the other six couples moved on to the next round of competition.

The top three contestants, Leavitt, Efron, and Irwin, will fight for their place in the semifinals with the probability of moving toward the season finale.

Past contestants were honored in the same week, together with returning professional dancers who performed in group routines.

Moreover, the judges of Dancing With the Stars reviewed the performances they had seen and pointed out the technical aspects and the way they were done for each act.

Stay tuned for more updates.