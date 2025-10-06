Big Brother UK 2025 George Gilbert's mother defends her son from online attacks after he joined the house

George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

George Gilbert’s mother has spoken out following online criticism directed at her son after he joined Big Brother UK 2025. Linda Gilbert addressed the negative comments that began circulating on social media shortly after his entrance into the house, describing many of them as personal attacks on his appearance and personality.

According to her, some viewers “started getting really personal,” prompting her to defend her son publicly.

She explained that George, who was introduced as one of four new contestants on the ITV reality show, simply wanted to take on a new experience and meet people from diverse backgrounds.