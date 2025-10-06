Big Brother UK 2025 George Gilbert's mother defends her son from online attacks after he joined the house

Big Brother UK 2025 George Gilbert’s mother speaks out after online criticism of her son
Mother responds to online criticism
Linda Gilbert criticised what she called “keyboard warriors” who began posting negative remarks about her 23-year-old son shortly after his debut on the show.
George, who is from Finchingfield near Braintree in Essex, entered the Big Brother house on Tuesday night.
According to Mrs. Gilbert, viewers “started getting really personal” on social media, with some comments mocking his appearance. She said:
“I know if George were to see some of the things that have been written about him, he would laugh.”
Mrs. Gilbert described her son’s decision to enter the show as unsurprising, saying that "nothing shocks her with George."
She explained that he has always shown an interest in taking on varied experiences.
Mrs. Gilbert added that she has also received supportive messages since her son joined the house.
Family reaction and social media response
Mrs. Gilbert admitted that she was "very, very anxious" about her son’s participation because of the public exposure it would bring.
She mentioned that her son has received "a lot of hate" on social media, but noted that the perception of him appears to be improving.
She also explained that her son’s straightforward personality may have caught some viewers off guard, describing him as "opinionated but never nasty" in expressing his thoughts.
“In these days where people are easily offended, sometimes people are quite surprised when he’s saying what a lot of people think but aren’t prepared to say,” she added.
When asked about the comments directed toward him, Mrs. Gilbert said that many posts were unnecessarily harsh.
She explained that some viewers expressed hate toward George and called him “creepy,” making remarks that got personal.
She added that some even criticized his looks but said the “tide is turning” and described the situation as “pantomime.”
George’s background and entry into the show
George Gilbert joined Big Brother UK 2025 as one of four new contestants alongside Richard Storry, Cameron Barnes, and Feyisola Akintoye.
The group’s arrival added a new dynamic to the house as they were tasked with selecting two original contestants to face eviction.
As per Heat World, before entering the show, George worked as a parish councillor in his local area.
He is the youngest member of his council by several decades.
Outside of his public service role, he has worked as a film extra, appearing in productions such as Downton Abbey, and has also worked as a stand-in for singer Ed Sheeran.
George previously explained his motivation for joining Big Brother in an interview before entering the house. He said,
“I applied to meet people from different walks of life and to get the opportunity to chew the fat with them. I think you’ve got to try new things, and Big Brother looks like a laugh.”
