"I evidently went too far this time" – Big Brother UK’s George speaks out after being kicked out following antisemitic remark controversy

George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025 housemate George has addressed his removal from the reality show after being ejected over remarks that sparked controversy. Responding to the decision, George stated,

“As a flag bearer of freedom of speech, I never hesitate to discuss and question any topic, regardless of how contentious it may be. Sadly, the boundaries of what is deemed offensive are subjective, and I evidently went too far this time by crossing their line one too many times.”

He added that it was “a shame" that a specific debate could not be had and that it had to end like this.

George addresses removal after being ejected from the Big Brother UK house over controversial remarks

George’s removal from the Big Brother house

ITV confirmed that George was removed from the Big Brother house due to “unacceptable language and behaviour.”

According to production sources, the ejection followed comments made during a conversation that left several housemates uncomfortable.

These remarks prompted Big Brother to immediately call George to the Diary Room before informing him of the decision.

A source shared that everyone in the house was "disgusted" by George’s remark, saying that no one could believe what he said and that he appeared to be trying to shock others.

While scenes featuring George are expected to be aired, ITV confirmed that the specific comments leading to his removal will not be broadcast.

Prior warnings and house interactions

George had previously received several warnings from Big Brother regarding his language in the house. During Monday’s episode, he was summoned to the Diary Room.

In there, Big Brother reminded him that before entering, the rules on "unacceptable language and behaviour" had been made clear and that he had already been cautioned multiple times, including a formal warning.

"Despite the prior warnings and the opportunities we have given you to adjust your language in the house, you have persisted in using offensive language, and as a result, Big Brother has no choice other than to remove you from the house," Big Brother added.

George responded that there was no point in trying to convince Big Brother otherwise and apologized, saying he was "sorry it has ended like this."

During the same episode, Big Brother addressed an earlier conversation at the dining table. At 11:26 p.m., during a game of Truth or Dare, George was asked about his least favourite qualities of other housemates.

He then mimicked fellow contestant Sam, using gestures and noises that mocked the way Sam speaks and moves.

When asked if he understood how his behaviour could be offensive, George explained that he and Sam had already talked privately about the matter and that he had apologized.

Sam later told Big Brother that the impression made him feel “back in school again,” adding that George had mocked him as if he had some kind of disability.

Additional incidents in the house

George was also involved in another tense moment during a discussion with housemate Zelah, whose mother is from India.

The exchange took place during a debate about celebrating Pakistani Independence Day.

When chatting, George stated that the United Kingdom was required to "restore the British identity" and mentioned that on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day, the roads of such cities as Birmingham, Manchester, and London had been crowded with people displaying the Pakistani flag, from which he could not see any sign of Britain.

Zelah later told Big Brother that he had “never had his Britishness questioned like that.”

Following these incidents and repeated warnings, George’s time in the house came to an end.

ITV has stated that only selected footage from before his removal will appear in upcoming episodes, excluding the language that led to his ejection.

Stay tuned for more updates.