Big Brother UK’s Cameron B reveals behind-the-scenes moments in the house and his take on the George Gilbert fallout

Cameron B from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK contestant Cameron B has spoken about his experience in the house, sharing details exclusively with ​​​​​​OK! about his time on the show and his view of George Gilbert’s removal.

The Bolton native said he wanted to clarify events that occurred during his stay, including the interactions among housemates and his perspective on George’s behaviour.

According to Cameron, while there were moments of tension inside the house, he remained focused on being genuine throughout his journey.

He added that his approach was to stay true to himself regardless of how long he lasted in the competition.

Cameron B reflects on his Big Brother UK experience and addresses the George Gilbert controversy

Cameron on George Gilbert’s removal

George Gilbert was removed from the Big Brother house after repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour. In one episode, he received a formal warning for mocking a housemate and later said on his YouTube channel that he felt “distraught” after the warning and had “pushed the boundaries far too much.”

Addressing the issue, Cameron described George as intelligent with strong opinions, though not everyone agreed with them.

He said George was entitled to his views but “articulated them wrong sometimes.”

Cameron added he did not witness the behaviour directly but heard remarks that “sounded harsher than he meant.” He added,

“I know he’s going to get bad stick, and I get why. But I don’t think deep down he’s a bad person. I think sometimes he tries too hard to sound clever, and it comes out… interestingly. That’s the best word I’ve got for it — interestingly.”

Inside the Big Brother house

Cameron also discussed what life was like inside the Big Brother house, describing the environment and his interactions with other contestants.

He explained that he was "loud" when he entered and remained loud throughout his stay, emphasizing that this reflected his true personality. He added that his goal was to remain authentic, stating,

“I always said I’d rather be my true self and go out the first day than fake it to the final. I think that’s what Big Brother’s about – showing who you are.”

He confirmed that the house became divided during the series, explaining that there was a clear "divide" and the formation of alliances, which he had predicted.

He added that some housemates reacted with surprise, but the division had intensified after his departure.

Cameron mentioned Nancy as one of his closest housemates, noting that they had numerous private conversations that were not shown on air.

He explained that together they recognized the "house splitting" and described it as a natural outcome when personalities clash.

Life after the show

Since leaving the house, Cameron has returned home to Bolton and described feeling very well, saying he was "good, like a million dollars."

He added that being back with his close friends has been enjoyable, noting that the public’s reaction has been positive, with many approaching him for pictures, which he has appreciated.

Cameron also reflected on memorable moments from his time on the show, including a disagreement with fellow contestant Feyishola.

He explained that there was no serious conflict behind it and that they were close, walking around holding hands at times.

On that particular day, he mistakenly thought some housemates were being excluded, but they were talking about something else, and he admitted his mistake, saying sorry.

Reflecting on his experience, Cameron said he stood by his time in the competition.

“Everything I said or did, I stand by. If I’m wrong, I’ll admit it; if I’m right, I’ll double down. But I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”

Stay tuned for more updates.