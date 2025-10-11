"All of it" - Big Brother UK's Cameron Barnes reflects on the house’s lack of personality and energy

Cameron B from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Cameron B, the third housemate to be evicted from Big Brother UK 2025, addressed the current atmosphere of the house following his exit. In a post-eviction video posted on Instagram, he was asked what the house was lacking. He stated,

"It's like an energy, looks charisma, all of it, although I wish everyone the best and the best person one. I guess."

Cameron B faced the public vote alongside Richard and Elsa during Friday night’s live eviction show. Following the announcement that he had received the fewest votes, he left the Big Brother house through the front door, marking the first eviction to occur live from the house this season.

Post-Eviction reflections

After his eviction, Cameron B spoke with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best. He explained that he was feeling "good" outside the house and described the contrast between being inside with everyone and seeing different faces after leaving.

He also addressed who he thought might have nominated him, mentioning Teja, Cameron K, and a third housemate. AJ later clarified that the actual housemates who nominated him were Cameron K, Elsa, and Zelah.

Cameron B also reflected on a conflict with Feyisola. He explained that hunger affected his reactions, saying he gets "hangry" in the morning and described how a quiz led to tension when others called him the most untidy.

He continued,

"I make my bed in the morning, my beds always clean, I might not wash up enough, you know what I mean, no one's perfect, and then I got nailed at that and I thought right, I'm gonna test the waters here cause I think there's alliances forming in the house."

Conflicts and conversations in the house

During his time in the house, Cameron B had a notable disagreement at the dining table with Feyisola. He explained that nothing annoyed him, but emphasized that others should "practice" what they preach, referring to complaints about cups being left on the side. Feyisola responded that the behavior was "not ok" and clarified she did not bark at him, only mentioning extras. The discussion escalated when Cameron stated that she had "barked" at him for his actions. Feyisola eventually walked away, reiterating that the situation was "not ok."

Cameron later offered an apology to Feyisola, expressing that he was "sorry" for the situation. He also commented on his reaction to the situation, saying,

"Sometimes, I wear my heart on my sleeve. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. If I'm right, I'm right."

This interaction led to private conversations between Cameron B, Feyisola, and other housemates, which left some participants feeling excluded.

Eviction details and house developments

Cameron B’s eviction followed George Gilbert’s earlier removal from the house for repeated use of "unacceptable" language and behaviour. Cameron reflected on the dynamics during his stay, explaining that they had a chat in the snug that morning to address the situation with Feyisola. He described the incident as out of "order" and accepted responsibility for his part.

Following Cameron B’s departure, AJ and Will teased upcoming changes in the house, announcing that two former housemates would return the following week. Cameron’s exit highlights the ongoing adjustments and tensions among housemates during the 22nd season of Big Brother UK.

Stay tuned for more updates.