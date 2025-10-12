Big Brother UK evictee George's brother shares his take on sibling's behavior on the show

George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

George Gilbert, a former Big Brother UK housemate, has been removed from the show following repeated use of language and behaviour deemed unacceptable by producers.

His brother recently addressed George's conduct in a TikTok video, defending his sibling’s approach in the house while discussing the reactions it provoked from other contestants and the public. As per reports from The Tab, George’s brother said,

“As soon as you result to personal insults about his image, about the way he dresses, about his hair – anything like that. You’ve effectively lost the argument.”

However, his later comments regarding the appearance of other housemates drew criticism online.

George’s behavior in the Big Brother house

During his time in the house, George Gilbert was involved in several incidents that drew attention from both viewers and producers.

In one episode, he imitated the hand gestures and voice of fellow housemate Sam Ashby, a 27-year-old Zumba instructor, singer, and LGBTQ+ rights activist. Sam later stated that the actions upset him, saying he felt mocked “as if [he has] some kind of disability.”

Following this, George received a formal warning from Big Brother for discriminatory behaviour. An ITV spokesperson confirmed that George “will no longer participate in the programme” after repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour.

George had also been vocal on several topics during his stay, including immigration and homelessness. In one discussion on homelessness, he said,

“You’re not gonna like me for saying this but you are in charge for your own actions. They know drugs are bad so stop deflecting the responsibility.”

Before stepping into the house, George informed the producers that his purpose for joining the show was not to form friendships, but rather to explore "new" experiences and engage with individuals from various backgrounds.

Brother’s defense and public response

George’s brother appeared on TikTok to provide his perspective on George’s actions. He defended George by emphasizing that debates should avoid personal insults, explaining that as soon as someone resorts to personal comments about his image, the way he dresses, or his hair, they have “lost the argument.”

Later in the same video, he made a statement about some housemates’ appearances, saying,

“You’d have a leg to stand on if you were good looking, right – but some of the people I’ve seen you look like portraits from a year five art class.”

The video aimed to clarify the reasoning behind George’s actions in the house, but received mixed responses from viewers. It coincided with the week when George was nominated by over half of the housemates for eviction, pending the public vote.

George’s statement following his eviction

Following his eviction, George Gilbert provided a statement addressing his removal. He said he considers himself a flag bearer of "freedom of speech" and does not hesitate to discuss and question any topic, regardless of how contentious it may be.

"Sadly, the boundaries of what is deemed offensive are subjective and I evidently went too far this time by crossing their line one too many times,” he added.

He added that he regretted the outcome but noted that a specific debate could not be continued within the show’s parameters.

George had previously appeared in productions such as Downton Abbey, The Essex Serpent, Heartstopper, and EastEnders. His removal from Big Brother followed several formal warnings for language and behaviour, including a verbal warning related to the incident involving Sam Ashby.

