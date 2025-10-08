Contestant George removed from Big Brother UK over inappropriate remarks

George from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram @bbuk)

Big Brother UK has removed contestant George Gilbert from the current series after what ITV described as “unacceptable language and behavior.”

The incident took place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, when producers confirmed his ejection from the Big Brother house.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for ITV said,

“Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

The network also confirmed that the comments leading to his removal will not be aired in the highlights show due to broadcasting standards.

George, 23, joined the show as a late addition and had been known for engaging in discussions about social topics, including gender and migration. Earlier in the series, he received a formal warning after mocking fellow housemate Sam Ashby’s mannerisms during a truth or dare game.

George later apologized to Sam, saying he would be “walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in.” His removal came just days after another housemate, Caroline Monk, was warned by producers over inappropriate remarks toward fellow contestant Zelah Glasson.

The eviction episode scheduled for this week will proceed as planned, with producers confirming that George’s departure will not affect the overall timeline of the show’s broadcast.

ITV Statement and background on George’s removal from Big Brother UK

According to producers of Big Brother UK, George’s exit came after “repeated” breaches of Big Brother’s house rules regarding behavior and speech.

The specific comments were not broadcast, as they “go against broadcasting standards.”

Earlier in the season, George had been cautioned for mocking another contestant.

During a game of truth or dare, he imitated Sam Ashby’s gestures, which many found disrespectful. Producers intervened at that time with a warning, and George told housemates,

“I’ve apologized to Sam. I didn’t mean harm. I’ll be careful from now on.”

An ITV representative explained that the decision to remove George was made after further review of his conduct:

“All housemates are expected to follow the show’s code of behaviour. Repeated breaches cannot be ignored.”

George had been nominated for eviction by the other housemates earlier in the week, and despite his removal, the planned eviction episode will continue as scheduled. His removal marks one of the most serious disciplinary actions of the current season.

Previous warnings and house reactions in Big Brother UK

Just before George’s departure, Caroline Monk also received a formal warning for comments directed at Zelah Glasson, a transgender contestant.

During a spin-the-bottle game, Caroline misgendered Zelah and made an inappropriate reference to his body.

Following her warning, Caroline expressed regret:

“I don’t know where it came from. I can’t excuse myself. I’m sorry to everyone out there and I’m sorry to everyone in here.”

She later told housemates she planned to apologize again in person.

Housemates appeared shocked by George’s exit, though producers did not show their reactions in full. The episode’s schedule remains unchanged, and Big Brother will continue airing nightly on ITV2.

The recent events have drawn attention to how the show handles conduct issues inside the house. Big Brother producers reiterated that maintaining respect and safety among contestants is “a key part of the show’s values and production standards.”

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.