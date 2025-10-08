Big Brother UK spoilers: Housemates make first nominations in tense showdown

Big Brother UK host AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX.

The episode showed the first nominations of the series, as housemates were asked to name two people they wanted to face the public vote. Big Brother gathered everyone in the living room and explained the process.

Each contestant had to give clear reasons for their choices. The moment changed the atmosphere in the house as friendships and early bonds were put to the test.

Richard, who held the “cursed eye,” was told he would make his nominations face-to-face instead of in the Diary Room.

This made his task more difficult and placed him under pressure. The episode also featured a quiet talk between George and Elsa about their personal goals and ideas about relationships.

Their conversation gave viewers a short break from the game and a chance to understand them better.

The night ended with Big Brother revealing which housemates received the most nominations and would face eviction. Big Brother UK continues this week at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Housemates face their first nominations in Big Brother UK

Big Brother announced, “It’s time to nominate.” Marcus was called to the Diary Room first. He said,

“My first nomination is Sam. I don’t feel like he’s asked me anything about myself.”

He added that he found it hard to connect with him during group chats. When Sam’s turn came, he smiled and said,

“I’m nominating Marcus because he’s too hot.” Big Brother asked, “Are you nominating Marcus for eviction because he’s just too hot?” Sam laughed and confirmed, “Yeah, I’m nominating Marcus because he’s too hot.”

Jenny nominated Elsa next, saying, “She got really drunk the other night and turned nasty towards Marcus.”

Other housemates gave reasons linked to house behaviour, comfort levels, and teamwork during tasks. Some said they wanted to nominate based on fairness rather than emotion.

When it was Richard’s turn, his face-to-face nominations caused tension. Standing in front of the group, he said,

“I’m nominating Jade because I think she avoids group discussions. My second nomination is Tom because he doesn’t help much during chores.”

The direct format made everyone uneasy as reactions were seen openly.

At the end of the episode, Big Brother announced who would face eviction.

The results left the group quiet and thoughtful, marking the first shift in house dynamics since launch night.

George and Elsa’s conversation in Big Brother UK

Later in the evening, George and Elsa sat at the dining table talking about life outside the house. George said,

“I’ve never been in a relationship. I saw my twenties as the time when I had the most youth and energy.” Elsa replied, “It will come naturally.” Their talk was calm and steady, showing a different side to both housemates.

George asked,

“What do you want to achieve?” Elsa answered, “A farmhouse and horses and children and a husband.”

When he asked how many children, Elsa laughed and said, “Loads. I want loads of kids.” George told her, “Don’t change cause you’re a rare kind.”

The two continued their chat about family, goals, and how they planned to live once they left the house.

This conversation offered a quiet moment compared to the earlier nomination drama.

It gave viewers insight into the personal side of the housemates, reminding everyone that the show was not only about strategy but also about connection and understanding.

As the night ended, others in the house reflected on how the nominations might affect their relationships in the days ahead.

