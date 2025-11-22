Why is Lenny Kravitz calling Brisbane "wild"? Singer recounts chaotic fan encounter during 'Blue Electric Light’ concert

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz attend the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz performed at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia, on November 21, 2025, and described his concert experience as “wild.” The multihyphenate entertainer shared on Instagram Stories a day after the musical event that a female fan caused him to lose a few locks from his head.

He stated:

“Brisbane, that was wild. That was wild. So when I went out for 'Let Love Rule,' a very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head."

He added:

"You know how hard you got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby."



The Fly Away hitmaker revealed, however, that he wasn’t deterred from performing and would continue hitting the stage for his musical tour Blue Electric.



“Anyway, I'm not gonna stop coming out there for 'Let Love Rule,' because that's what we do. That's our moment together.”

Kravitz added:

"Brisbane, you're wild. I love you.”





Lenny Kravitz and his band will perform across stages in Australia in November 2025



Lenny Kravitz, regarded as one of the top rock artists in the world, touched down in Australia for his Blue Electric tour. Kravitz wrote in an Instagram post on November 21, 2025, that he was grateful to return to Australia after years of being away:

“Coming to New Zealand for the first time and returning to Australia after so many years is giving my soul the most beautiful energy. You all are amazing. Thank you for sharing this with me. Let’s keep going!”

The I Belong to You hitmaker’s next show is scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Melbourne. His Mildura and Adelaide shows will be her last for the year. He’ll resume the Blue Electric tour in March 2026 in Mexico City.

Award-winning rock band JET, who recently wrapped up their American tour, touched down in Australia to support Kravitz. The singer and actor recalled his Las Vegas residency as part of his Blue Electric tour in an interview with People.

He said:

"I am a student of music and music history and show business, and Vegas is legendary. It's changed. It's not the same Vegas it was in the '50s, '60s and '70s, but it has its history. So to be part of that and say, ‘Hey, I played Vegas. I've done a residency in Vegas.’ It’s cool."

