How did Rodney Rogers die? Family shares heartfelt statement as Wake Forest legend’s legacy is celebrated

Rodney Rogers died peacefully on November 21, 2025, with his wife, Faye, by his side. In a statement, the family revealed that the basketball icon died from natural causes related to the spinal cord injury he sustained in 2008.

"Rodney Rogers, an NBA legend who played 12 years in the league, passed away on November 21, 2025, from natural causes related to the spinal cord injury he sustained on November 28, 2008."

The family’s statement also listed the names of the surviving family members, including children and mother Estelle Spencer:

"He made his transition peacefully, surrounded by the endless love of his devoted wife, Faye. Rodney leaves behind his beloved wife, Faye Rogers; his daughters, Roddreka and Rydiah; his sons, Rodney II, Devonte Rogers, and Eric Hipilito — whom he embraced as a son; and his mother, Estelle Spencer."

The basketball community mourns the loss of Rodney Rogers

The Boston Celtics' Instagram account shared a picture of the late Wake Forest alum and wrote:

“The Celtics are saddened by the loss of Rodney Rogers and send our condolences to his family.”

The NBA is mourning the loss of the star who was beloved throughout his 12-year career with the association.

"The NBA family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rodney Rogers," the post was captioned. "Rodney earned the Sixth Man of the Year Award while playing for the Phoenix Suns and was a beloved teammate during his 12-year NBA career."

They added:

“He will be remembered not only for his achievements on the court but also for the extraordinary resilience, courage and generosity that he demonstrated throughout his life — qualities that inspired so many.We send our heartfelt condolences to Rodney's wife, Faye, and their family.”

The NBPA described Rogers as a light who inspired everyone around him:

“The last 17 years have been both challenging and profoundly blessed,” the NBPA statement said. “Through every moment, Rodney remained a light — positive, motivated, and full of the quiet strength that inspired everyone around him.”

Wake Forest University vice president and director of athletics John Currie said in a statement:

"Rodney Rogers transformed and accelerated the upward trajectory of Wake Forest University as well as Demon Deacons basketball from the moment he signed his lettering intent in the fall of 1989.”

