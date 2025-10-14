Big Brother UK George breaks silence after being removed from the house for remarks deemed antisemitic

George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

George Gilbert has spoken publicly for the first time since his removal from Big Brother UK, addressing the remarks that led to his exit and clarifying his stance on the controversy.

In an interview with Dan Wootton on Outspoken on October 14, 2025, Gilbert explained that his removal stemmed from comments made during a conversation about conspiracy theories and historical figures.

He maintained that his statements were misinterpreted and that he does not hold antisemitic views.

George Gilbert addresses Big Brother UK removal and denies antisemitism

George explains the incident inside the house

One of the things that he mentioned was that the Gilbert incident, a very unfortunate misunderstanding, came about because of a late-night chat in the Big Brother house.

He explained that the interaction unfolded as a result of another contestant having been given a warning for a separate issue, hence the somewhat oppressive mood.

Afterward, some housemates approached him to share his opinions about provocative themes such as religion and global affairs.

During that talk, Gilbert brought up conspiracy theories and suggested that the internet stories linking those who are close to the Epstein case with the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, were the ones he referred to.

He acknowledged that his phrasing could have been poor but insisted that he was “asking questions” rather than promoting harmful stereotypes.

He stated that he later emphasized he did not believe in antisemitic tropes and explicitly expressed sympathy toward Jewish communities facing discrimination in the UK.

However, he said the conversation escalated when he discussed how several historical writers, such as Shakespeare and Voltaire, had expressed antisemitic sentiments.

Gilbert recalled saying that many of these figures were “intelligent men” and questioned:

"Now, does this mean that it's a case of no smoke without fire?"

Big Brother’s decision and ITV’s response

Gilbert said that after the conversation, the producers of Big Brother called him to the Diary Room, informed him that he was being taken out of the show.

They didn't broadcast the incident or give a transcript of the comments because of their standards and regulations.

Neither ITV nor Big Brother UK has provided the complete disclosure of the discussion, but only stated that Gilbert was removed for using words that breached the program’s code of conduct and could have been seen as being antisemitic.

In his interview, Gilbert said he believed the situation could have been handled differently, suggesting that open dialogue might have allowed viewers to form their own opinions.

He also acknowledged that his delivery during the discussion might have contributed to the misunderstanding, noting,

"And that's what I was caught out for because I was told that as none of my housemates were given the counter argument or alternate perspectives, it did come across like I was lecturing them and it didn't give that balanced perspective that, the Big Brother brand is looking for."

Clarifying his stance and next steps

Gilbert stated several times that he is not antisemitic and that his goal is to challenge rather than to spread false information.

He claimed to be pro-Israel and felt that the hatred of Jews should be fought by doing so through the practice of discussion, which would result in clearing up misconceptions.

After being sacked, Gilbert said he intends to continue his public speaking on his own YouTube channel, where he aspires to have talks about British culture and free speech. He explained,

"Well, if you're asking me, do I want to become a multimillionaire who has all the hot chicks, wives, and all the supercars you could ever dream of? I'll take it. But no, I am subversive by nature."

As of now, ITV has not given any indication of the release of the footage that was not aired.

Thus, Gilbert’s interview represents his first detailed account of what happened and his side of the story of the conflict, which has not been very public.

Stay tuned for more updates.