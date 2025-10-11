Two former housemates set to return to the game in a shocking Big Brother UK twist

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired its latest episode on October 10, 2025, which saw Cameron B become the third person evicted from the show. However, that was not the only highlight of the episode.

After the eviction, hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu revealed a major twist set to stir chaos in the house.

They disclosed that two former housemates will be returning to the competition next week as part of the series’ “game-changing” twist.



“Next Friday, two more late arrivals will go into the Big Brother house, and they’re not just any late arrivals,” AJ said.



Will continued:



“Two former housemates who may have gone too soon will be going back through those doors.”



The announcement sparked an instant debate among viewers as they began discussing who the late arrivals might be.

So far, the ITV show has bid farewell to four housemates. Emily Hewertson was the first contestant to be evicted from the house after competing for only a few hours.

Gani Khan was the second person to leave the competition after being nominated against Zelah.

Earlier this week, Big Brother removed George Gilbert from the reality show for his “unacceptable” behavior and speech inside the house.

The latest episode saw Cameron B’s eviction, who was nominated against Richard and Elsa.

What else did Will Best and AJ Odudu say about the Big Brother UK twist?



After the live eviction, the hosts returned with a new instalment of Late & Live, where they teased that some familiar faces would be back.



However, they did not disclose or even hint at the identities of the late entries.

The only information they divulged was that they were “former housemates.”

However, that was not everything about the twist set to take place the following week.

In one segment of the episode, AJ shared that the contestants in the house would nominate each other for the upcoming eviction as usual on Monday.



“But what they don’t know is that you at home won’t be voting for an eviction!” she added.



The Big Brother UK host Will then explained that the viewers would be voting to pick one of the nominated housemates to be “fake evicted” and “secretly whisked away to a secret room.”

However, they would not be alone in the secret room.

To add to the drama, the “fake evicted” housemate would share the room with the two former housemates rejoining the competition.

Together, the three of them would observe the contestants in the race, watching “all the goings-on in the house before they rejoin them.”

Big Brother would also assign “secret tasks” to them to amp up the tension in the competition.



“They’re gonna be up to no good! We did say the game is changing, people, and changing it is,” he concluded.



David Potts, one of the panelists in the episode, was satisfied with the “game-changing” twist, stating that:



“This is what Big Brother is all about, baby!”



Bradley Riches, the other panelist, worried about the impact of the twist and how it would cause a shift in the dynamics of the show.

It was further clarified that neither former Celebrity Big Brother contestants nor winners were eligible to enter the house as part of the twist.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether the newcomers would be from the two ITV seasons or from the earlier Channel 4 or 5 years.

Stay tuned for more updates.