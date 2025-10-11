Big Brother UK fame George at risk of facing potential disciplinary action after being axed from the show

George from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK fame and parish councilor George Gilbert, 23, may face misconduct action as a parish council is considering disciplinary measures against the former housemate, according to a BBC report published on October 10, 2025.

George was recently kicked off the ITV show due to his “repeated use of unacceptable language and behavior.”

He was issued a formal warning by Big Brother prior to his removal from the series for mocking fellow contestant Sam by using “limp wrists.”

However, after Big Brother saw no change in his demeanor, action was taken, and George’s time on the show was cut short.

But it did not mark the end of the 23-year-old’s troubles. According to a BBC report, George now ran the risk of facing disciplinary action as a parish councilor.

A source at Finchingfield Parish Council, near Braintree in Essex, claimed that George had been “causing problems” for the authority.

Residents had submitted their complaints to the council, raising concerns regarding George’s behavior.

George rose to fame due to his controversial remarks about sensitive topics, as in one episode, he claimed that gay relationships were being “rammed down the throat” of people, and in another that drug addicts were “deflecting responsibility.”

Big Brother UK star George’s opinions on the show trigger backlash from the public







While speaking to the BBC, a source from the Finchingfield Parish Council said that advice was being sought from a monitoring officer at Braintree District Council regarding possible action against George, due to his behavior and remarks on the show.

They added that they were considering issuing a misconduct action against the reality TV star.



“The council have been made aware of certain views and opinions made by a councilor on the Big Brother program,” they said.



They added that a member of the public reached out to the authorities at the council via email to alert them that his views were “awful.”

Although ITV did not air George’s comment, which ended his time on the show, his previous remarks about immigration laws, gender rights, disability benefits, and homelessness were enough to cause major outrage among fans.

When George was informed about his removal from the ITV show, he told Big Brother:



“If that’s what you want to do, then there’s no point me trying to convince you otherwise. Sorry it’s ended like this.”



George has since returned to social media to comment on his exit from the show in a crypted video.

In the video posted on his Instagram page on October 10, 2025, George said:



“I was asking questions. I just want to know the truth, you know.”



In the caption of the post, he shared a quote by Albert Einstein, which said, “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.”

What else did George say about his removal from Big Brother UK?

In a statement to The Sun, published on October 9, 2025. George admitted that he crossed boundaries “one too many times,” and took accountability for his actions.

However, he added that it was “a shame” that a specific debate could not be had and that things had to take a drastic turn.



“Infamy, infamy, they’ve all got it in for me,” he expressed.



According to The Sun, their sources claimed George was ejected from the Big Brother UK house after he horrified his co-stars with an antisemitic remark.

Despite his exit, the show continued with the eviction for this week, putting an end to Cameron B’s time in the house.

Stay tuned for more updates.