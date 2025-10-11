Big Brother UK contestant Cameron Barnes receives family’s support after leaving the house

Cameron B from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK contestant Cameron Barnes received full support from his family following his eviction from the house on the October 10 episode.

Barnes, a 25-year-old mixed martial arts coach and personal trainer from Bolton, left the competition after receiving the fewest public votes.

Following his exit, he spoke with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, expressing that he felt “good” about leaving the house.

His family later shared that they were proud of how he represented their hometown and appreciated the positive support he had received during his time on the show.

Cameron Barnes’ eviction during Big Brother UK’s second live show

The second live eviction of Big Brother Season 22 took place after Cameron Barnes, Elsa, and Richard faced the public vote.

George Gilbert, who was originally nominated for eviction, was removed from the house earlier in the week due to “repeated use of unacceptable language and behavior.”

During the live broadcast, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced that Cameron had received the fewest votes and would therefore be leaving the house.

His eviction marked the first time this season that a contestant exited through the front door, following last week’s eviction of Gani in the Big Brother: Late & Live studio.

After being greeted by Odudu, Best, and an audience of fans, Cameron said during his post-eviction interview:

“I’m feeling good. It’s good to be out. If you stay in, you’re with everyone again, like your adoptive family. If not, you’re seeing everyone, seeing different faces.”

In footage shown before the eviction, Cameron was seen reflecting on a disagreement in the house involving fellow contestant Feyisola.

He explained that he had spoken to her afterward, admitting that the incident was his fault and that he tends to "wear his heart on his sleeve," acknowledging that he accepts responsibility whether he is right or wrong.

He added that the two had a conversation in the snug where he apologized for being “out of order.”

Family’s reaction in Bolton

Following his eviction, Cameron’s family in Bolton spoke to The Bolton News about his time on the show. His sister, Savannah Barnes, said the family had been following his journey closely and believed he had stayed true to himself throughout his time in the house.

Savannah said it was nice to see Cameron in the house, explaining that his time on the show reflected his "genuine" personality.

“He’s bubbly, he’s funny, he’s down to earth, he’s a proud Bolton lad. He’s absolutely over the moon about how much support he’s got, especially local support from Bolton," she added.

Moreover, she mentioned that the prime minister had made "lifelong friends" during his stay in the house, hence he was very much looking forward to seeing them again after their final departures. One of the first things that Cameron was eager to find out after leaving the house, according to Savannah, was what was going on with the football team, Bolton Wanderers, and the fighters in his mixed martial arts community.

“Immediately, he’s checking all the Bolton stories, making sure everyone’s doing well,” she said.

Support and future outlook

Savannah said the family appreciated the public support Cameron received during his time on the show, explaining that they were proud of him for being himself and for representing Bolton in a "positive way."

She added that the family hopes his experience in Big Brother will lead to further opportunities in his professional and personal life.

The next Big Brother live episode will feature two former housemates returning to the house, as announced by Will Best at the end of the live show.

