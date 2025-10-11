Big Brother UK star Cameron B clashes with Feyisola before his eviction

Cameron B from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK saw Cameron B leave the house as the third evicted housemate during the October 10 episode.

However, before he took his leave, viewers saw him getting into a heated feud with co-star Feyisola over creating a divide in the house.

It all started when Feyisola and Cameron K got into a tiff over food waste.

Feyisola tried to share her advice, telling Cameron K he should have put the excess food back if he was not going to eat it, but Cameron K told her off, saying she “barked” at him when he tried to do that.

The comment upset her, and she left the conversation to sit in The Snug with Jenny, Nancy, Sam, Teja, and Zelah.

Later, Cameron K joined the chat, taking accountability for his actions.

In the meantime, Caroline told the rest of the housemates that a group had formed, which excluded them.

It was then that Cameron B took matters into his own hands, determined to confront Feyisola for having an exclusive meeting.

According to him, Feyisola should have had a chat with only Cameron K, but if she wanted others in the meeting, then she should have included the entire house.

Feyisola broke down in tears, upset with the way Cameron B spoke with her, as she refused to cater to his demands.

Big Brother UK: Looking into Feyisola and Cameron B's argument







After Caroline pointed out the divide in the house, Cameron B charged toward the meeting room, eager to confront Feyisola.

As soon as he entered the room, he told her that she could not “exclude five people” while having a meeting.

Zelah tried to pacify the situation by telling him that Feyisola was having a private moment speaking to her friends.



“Sometimes when people are in stressful situations, she just needed a safe space,” he added.



The Big Brother UK star pointed out that it was not the right time to raise the subject since Feyisola was still upset about what had happened earlier.

Although Cameron B claimed to understand his point of view, he could not understand the need for such exclusivity.

At that point, Feyisola chimed in, saying:



“If you want me to be fully transparent, I was not in a good place. In this moment, these people I feel comfortable with, I was going to speak to everyone tomorrow.”



The comment did not sit well with Cameron B, who was offended to hear that she felt comfortable with only the people present in the room.

Although Feyisola tried to explain that it was not what she meant and that she was trying to speak to people in stages, he remained unconvinced.

The female cast member was then accused of causing a divide in the house.

She eventually broke down in tears while explaining that everyone had their own way of handling their emotions, and she calmed herself by speaking with a certain set of people.



“There’s just a difference in how you handle conversations like this, and it’s not like that,” Sam told Cameron B.



With that, Feyisole stated that she wanted to avoid this type of “hyped” conversation by taking her time speaking to everyone.

Cameron B defended himself, saying he did not come to her to disrespect her; however, Feyisola remained upset.

The feud ended without a resolution as Feyisola told Caroline and Cameron B that trust had to be earned for her to feel comfortable around them.

After Cameron B was evicted from the Big Brother UK house, he took a moment to apologize to Feyisola for his behavior, saying, “I’m sorry, Feyisola, sweetheart.”

Stay tuned for more updates.